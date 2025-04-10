Keir Starmer has promised 3,000 new police officers in the district in England and Wales in March of next year – a decision which, according to him, will turn the trend against thugs and drug traffickers

Keir Starmer promised 3,000 other neighborhood police officers in place next year because he promised a “blitz” summer crime.

The Prime Minister has sworn to strengthen the forces in England and Wales with additional officers and PCSOs by March, accusing the conservatives of “decimating” downtown teams. He said it was the first step in the government's promise to deliver 13,000 officers by 2029 – a decision which, according to him, recognized centers of thugs and drug traffickers.

Starmer said that a “postal code lottery” means that people in some parts of the country have been poorly disappointed. Speaking in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, he said that an injection of 200 million in cash would deliver additional officers.

The Grand Manccester police will have up to 176 district officers while the MET police will be stimulated up to 420, according to the plans. West Midlands will gain up to 289 officers, while Merseyside will obtain an additional 97.

The Prime Minister said: under the last government, the district police were decimated. It has become a postal code lottery, where your address has determined the level of service you get. The proportion of people who have seen uniform officers in their local areas have halved in the last decade. And the result, the crime that rises in our city centers and the public confidence in the police services that lower.

Scroll down to see how many neighborhood officers and Pcsos, your local strength will get

Keir Starmer announced 3,000 additional neighborhood police officers by March next year (Picture: Pennsylvania ))

We have to end this crime culture that destroys our communities. Today, I can announce the first step – 3,000 new neighboring officers, aboard the start of next year. All visible, on the pace and serving their communities, not stuck behind an desk or removed to connect the shortages elsewhere. “”

Flanked by officers from the headquarters of the Cambridgeshire police, Starmer said that public faith in the police had been bumpled by the lack of bobbies on the pace. “It must be destroying the soul for you,” he said.

This occurs after more than a million cases of anti -social behavior were reported in England and Wales last year. The Labor Party says that the 3,000 additional officers and PCSOS, who will be recruited by March of next year, will increase the police in the streets by 15%.

The government claims that a summer criminal blitz will see intense hotspot patrols targeting attackers and display thieves.

The Prime Minister said that the district police teams had been decimated under the conservatives (Picture: Pennsylvania ))

Official data show that the district police and the number of PCSOs have been reduced by nearly 20,000 while the Conservatives were in power. In 2010, there were 16,918 pcsos and 23,928 officers in neighborhood posts.

Last year, these figures fell respectively at 7,539 and 13,424.

East Midlands

Up to 35 additional police officers in the district for the Derbyshire Constabulary.

Up to 35 additional district police police and 21 new PCSOs for the Leicestershire police

Up to 49 police police from the additional district and 3 new PCSOs for the Northampothire police

Up to 30 additional neighborhood police officers and 20 new PCSOs for the Nottinghamshire police

East of England

Up to 30 additional neighborhood police officers and 8 new PCSOs for the Bedfordshire police

Up to 30 additional neighborhood police officers and 7 new PCSOs for Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Up to 74 additional police officers from the district police for the Essex police

Up to 29 additional neighborhood police officers and 11 new PCSOs for the Hertfordshire Constabulary

Up to 31 additional police police officers for Norfolk Constabulary

Up to 26 additional neighborhood police officers for suffolk Constabulary

London

Up to 14 additional neighborhood police police in the city of the city of London

Up to 420 additional police police officers and 50 new PCSOs for the metropolitan police

Northeast

Up to 20 additional neighborhood police officers and 31 new PCSOs for Cleveland police

Up to 26 additional neighborhood police officers for Durham Constabulary

Up to 95 police from the additional district police and 27 new PCSOs for the Northumbria police

Northwest

Up to 48 additional neighborhood police officers for Cheshire Constabulary

Up to 26 additional neighborhood police officers and 12 new PCSOs for Cumbria Constabulary

Up to 176 police from the additional district police for the Grand Manchester police

Up to 53 additional neighborhood police officers and 30 new PCSOs for the Lancashire Constabulary

Up to 97 police from the additional district police for the Merseyside police

Southeast

Up to 65 additional neighborhood police officers for Hampshire Constabulary

Up to 65 additional police from the district police for Kent police

Up to 25 additional Surrey police police for the Surrey police

Up to 43 police from the additional district police for the Sussex police

Up to 68 additional police officers for the Thames Valley police

Southwest

Up to 70 police from the additional district police for the Avon & Somerset police

Up to 45 additional police police and 55 new PCSOs for Devon & Cornwall police

Up to 40 additional police police officers and 3 new PCSOs for the Dorset police

Up to 23 police from the additional district police for the Gloucestershire police

Up to 24 additional district police police for the Wiltshire police

Wales

Up to 33 additional police officers for the Dyfed-Powys police

Up to 40 police from the additional district police and 13 new PCSOs for the Gwent police

Up to 22 additional district police police and 15 new PCSOs for the northern Wales police

Up to 70 police from the additional district police for the southern Wales police

West Midlands

Up to 53 police officers in the additional district for the staff of the staffi

Up to 8 additional neighborhood police officers and 10 new PCSOs for the Warwickshire police

Up to 31 additional district police police and 20 new PCSOs for the West Mercia police

Up to 289 police police from the additional district and 20 new PCSO for the West Midlands police

Yorkshire

Up to 38 additional police officers from the district police for the Humberside police

Up to 32 additional police police officers and 20 new PCSOs for the North Yorkshire police

Up to 56 additional district police police and 12 new PCSOs for the South Yorkshire police

Up to 100 police from the additional district police for the West Yorkshire police

Join our group Mirror Politics Whatsapp to get the latest updates from Westminster