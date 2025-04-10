President Trump reports 7 billions of dollars in private investments in the United States





The CEO of Dominari Securities, Kyle Wool, reacts to a recent report that Openai expects their 2025 income to be triple at 12.7 billion dollars.

President Donald Trump said that he had attracted more than 7 billions of dollars in private investment since his elected official, companies like Apple, Eli Lilly and Stargate, as well as countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Japan.

Trump spoke to journalists on Wednesday after signing a series of decrees, when he was asked about the purchase of a record amount of private sector investments totaling 7 billions of dollars.

“We, I would say, more than 7 dollars now … investments to come,” said Trump. “Apple arrives for $ 500 billion alone. We have other companies that come with massive figures. We have car manufacturers that arrive. No, we have never seen anything like it, perhaps in the 1940s or 50s or something, but we have never seen anything like it.”

A senior White House official provided Fox News a distribution of investments, noting that many entities are committed “even more” than what has been provided.

Chip Giant TSMC to invest $ 100 billion in American manufacture

President Donald Trump confirmed that he had bought more than 7 billions of dollars in investments for America in the private sector and other countries. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

For example, Stargate, a SoftBank, Openai and Oracle project which involves the creation of data centers for the subsequent development of artificial intelligence, has engaged $ 500 billion.

Apple also hired $ 500 billion, according to data from the White House manager.

The IT and electronics giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is committed to an investment of $ 100 billion in the United States, and Nvidia is in 200 billion dollars.

Future of Chips acts under the Trump administrator in question

President Donald Trump shakes hands with the CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company CC Wei in the Roosevelt hall of the White House, March 3, in Washington, DC (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images)

Other notable companies involved are Eli Lilly for $ 27 billion; Hyundai for $ 20 billion; Global venture for $ 18 billion; And Johnson and Johnson for $ 55 billion.

Several countries have also committed significant sums for American investments, including the United Arab Emirates for 1.4 Billion of dollars; Japan for 1 dollars billion; Saudi Arabia for $ 600 billion; And India for $ 310 billion, although all figures can be higher, according to the White House manager.

TSMC in talks with us of the granting of fleas manufacturing

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, shakes his hands with American president Donald Trump, at the G20 leaders' summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (Bandar Algaloud / Courtesy of the Saudi royal court / handout via Reuters / Photo / Reuters Photos)

A few days after Trump's return to the Oval Office in January, an influx of investment in the technological sector arrived, in the middle of the rise of AI and other emerging technologies that will help shape the global economy in the decades to come.

This momentum has defenders of pro-corporate policies such as the United States Chamber of Commerce, the largest commercial group of the country's affairs, seeking to capitalize with regulatory reforms to attract new investments.

Get Fox Affairs on the move by clicking here

“It is great to see companies seeking to make strategic investments in the United States. We are impatient to work with the administration to reduce regulatory charges to stimulate other investments,” said Jordan Crenshaw, vice-president of Fox Business.

Eric Revell and Reuters of Fox Business contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-attracted-7-trillion-private-investments-never-seen-anything-like-it The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos