Trkiye, Indonesia to cooperate for regional peace, security





Trkiye will continue to work with Indonesia on the reconstruction of Gaza and to defend the Palestinian cause in the coming days, said President Recep Tayyip Erdoan at a joint press conference with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo suffered, while the two leaders have promised to further stimulate cooperation. Erdoan noted that they had discussed the measures that can be taken to increase the commercial volume to the target of $ 10 billion in a balanced and mutual manner. We have agreed to make new breakthroughs in our cooperation. We have examined the existing projects and explored new areas of collaboration, said the president, adding that the two countries aim to further strengthen their partnership. Erdoan also said that Trkiye strongly appreciates the Indonesian position on the Palestinian issue. For its part, Subianto praised the role of Ankaras in regional affairs and said that Indonesia wanted to participate in Kaan and submarine projects. I invited Turkish companies to invest. As leaders of the South and Strategic Global Partners, Indonesia and Trkiye must assume responsibility for shaping a new world order, it has declared and added: Indonesia is interested in participating in Kaan and submarine projects. SUBIANTO called TRKIYE to cooperate with Jakarta to “assume the responsibility of creating a new world order”. “(With Trkiye) As leaders in the world South, as a strategic partners, we must assume responsibility for creating a new world order,” said Prabowo at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara. Prabowo thanked Trkiye and Erdogan for the warm welcome and expressed his desire for greater cooperation between the two nations. His official visit to Trkiye started on Wednesday. Noting that the two nations share a similar history and vision, Prabowo said that the two countries aspired to be “a positive force in the Islamic world”. On the global geopolitical situation, Prabowo said: “Indonesia and Trkiye should work together to maintain world peace and stability.” “We will work together to support Palestinian independence,” he said, adding that they also agreed to support stability and peace in Syria and Ukraine. Subianto said that Indonesia supports stability in Syria and peace in Ukraine. We want to be a positive force in the Islamic world as two countries, he said. The Two Leaders signed Three Bilateral Cooperation Agreements, Including Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Disaster and Emergency Management Between Afad and Indonesias National Disaster Management Agency, Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Media, public relations and communications between the directorate of Presidency of Trkiye and the Indonesian Presidential Communications Office and Cultural Cooperation Agrement Between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Trkiye and the Ministry of Culture of Indonesia.

