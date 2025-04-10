PM Modi to interpret Pooja at the Guru Ji Maharaj temple in Isagarh de MP Tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on April 11, where he will inaugurate various development projects.

The PM Modi will go to his parliamentary district, Varanasi, around 11 am, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 3,880 crosses. It will also be for a public meeting, according to the Prime Minister's office.

After that, Prime Minister Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh and around 3:15 p.m., he will play Darshan and Pooja at the Guru Ji Maharaj temple in Isagarh. Around 4:15 p.m., he will participate in a public program in Anandpur Dham and will be addressed on occasion.

The Prime Minister will throw the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 3,880 crosses in Varanasi. In accordance with its commitment to the development of infrastructure, in particular the improvement of road connectivity in Varanasi, it will inaugurate and throw the foundation stone for various road projects in the region.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a road bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, overflights in Bhikharip and Manduadih Crossings of the City and an underground road tunnel from the highway at NH-31 at Varanasi International Airport worth 980 RS, said the Prime Minister's office.

Giving an increase in the electrical infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two 400 kV and 220 kV transmission adjustments and the associated transmission lines of the districts of Jaunpur, Chandauli and Ghazipur of the Varanasi division worth more than Rs 1.045 crore.

He will also lay the basic stone of a 220 kV transmission substation in Chaukaghat, Varanasi, a 132 kV transmission sub-station in Ghazipur and an increase in the electricity distribution system of the city of Varanasi worth more than 775 crores.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a transit hostel on the police line and the barracks of the Pac Ramnagar campus, to improve safety personnel installations. He will also throw the basic stone of new administrative buildings in various police stations and a residential inn in the police line.

To ensure education for everyone, the Prime Minister will inaugurate projects, including a Polytechnic College of the Government in Pindra, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government College in Village Barki, 356 rural libraries and 100 Angadadi centers.

He will also lay the basic stone for the renovation of 77 buildings in primary schools under the Smart City mission and the construction of a new building for the Kasturba Gandhi school in Cholapur, Varanasi. Promoting sports infrastructure in the city, the Prime Minister will deposit the foundation stone for a synthetic hockey grass with spotlights and a gallery of spectators at the UDAY Pratap College and a mini stadium in Shivpur.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the redevelopment of Samne Ghat and Shastri Ghat on the Ganga river, 130 rural drinking water bodies under the Jal Jeevan mission worth more than RS 345 crores, the improvement of six municipal basins in Varanasi and landscape and sculpture installations in various Varanasi sites.

The Prime Minister will also lay the basic stone for the MSME Unity Mall for Artisans, the works of development of the Nagar transport program infrastructure in Mohansarai, a 1 MW solar power station in WTP Bhelupur, community rooms in 40 grams of panchayats and the embellishment of various parks in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will also hand over Ayushman Vay Vandana cards at the first time for people over the age of 70. He will present certificates of geographic indication (GI) to various local articles and products, including tabla, painting, Thandai and Tiranga Barfi, among others. He will also be transferred to a bonus of RS 105 to the suppliers of milk from the Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.

In an effort to strengthen the cultural and spiritual heritage of India, the Prime Minister will visit Anandpur Dham by Isagarh Tehsil in the Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh. He will perform Darshan and Pooja at the Guru Ji Maharaj temple. He will also visit the temple complex in Anandpur Dham.

Anandpur Dham has been established for spiritual and philanthropic purposes. Extending 315 hectares, it houses a modern Gaushala (COWSHED) with more than 500 cows and directs agricultural activities under the campus of Shri Anandpur Trust. The trust operates a charity hospital in the village of Sukhpur, Schools in Sukhpur and Anandpur and various Centers of Satsang across the country.

In an article on X, Prime Minister Modi said: “We are attached to the prosperity of the country's cultural heritage of the country. In this direction, tomorrow afternoon around 3:15 p.m., I will have the privilege of visiting and worshiping Guruji Maharaj Temple in Isagarh, Madhya Pradesh. After that, I will participate in a Dham program. (Ani)