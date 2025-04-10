Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi to interpret Pooja at the Guru Ji Maharaj temple in Isagarh de MP Tomorrow

PM Modi to interpret Pooja at the Guru Ji Maharaj temple in Isagarh de MP Tomorrow

 


New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on April 11, where he will inaugurate various development projects.

The PM Modi will go to his parliamentary district, Varanasi, around 11 am, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 3,880 crosses. It will also be for a public meeting, according to the Prime Minister's office.

After that, Prime Minister Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh and around 3:15 p.m., he will play Darshan and Pooja at the Guru Ji Maharaj temple in Isagarh. Around 4:15 p.m., he will participate in a public program in Anandpur Dham and will be addressed on occasion.

The Prime Minister will throw the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 3,880 crosses in Varanasi. In accordance with its commitment to the development of infrastructure, in particular the improvement of road connectivity in Varanasi, it will inaugurate and throw the foundation stone for various road projects in the region.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a road bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, overflights in Bhikharip and Manduadih Crossings of the City and an underground road tunnel from the highway at NH-31 at Varanasi International Airport worth 980 RS, said the Prime Minister's office.

Giving an increase in the electrical infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two 400 kV and 220 kV transmission adjustments and the associated transmission lines of the districts of Jaunpur, Chandauli and Ghazipur of the Varanasi division worth more than Rs 1.045 crore.

He will also lay the basic stone of a 220 kV transmission substation in Chaukaghat, Varanasi, a 132 kV transmission sub-station in Ghazipur and an increase in the electricity distribution system of the city of Varanasi worth more than 775 crores.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a transit hostel on the police line and the barracks of the Pac Ramnagar campus, to improve safety personnel installations. He will also throw the basic stone of new administrative buildings in various police stations and a residential inn in the police line.

To ensure education for everyone, the Prime Minister will inaugurate projects, including a Polytechnic College of the Government in Pindra, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government College in Village Barki, 356 rural libraries and 100 Angadadi centers.

He will also lay the basic stone for the renovation of 77 buildings in primary schools under the Smart City mission and the construction of a new building for the Kasturba Gandhi school in Cholapur, Varanasi. Promoting sports infrastructure in the city, the Prime Minister will deposit the foundation stone for a synthetic hockey grass with spotlights and a gallery of spectators at the UDAY Pratap College and a mini stadium in Shivpur.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the redevelopment of Samne Ghat and Shastri Ghat on the Ganga river, 130 rural drinking water bodies under the Jal Jeevan mission worth more than RS 345 crores, the improvement of six municipal basins in Varanasi and landscape and sculpture installations in various Varanasi sites.

The Prime Minister will also lay the basic stone for the MSME Unity Mall for Artisans, the works of development of the Nagar transport program infrastructure in Mohansarai, a 1 MW solar power station in WTP Bhelupur, community rooms in 40 grams of panchayats and the embellishment of various parks in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will also hand over Ayushman Vay Vandana cards at the first time for people over the age of 70. He will present certificates of geographic indication (GI) to various local articles and products, including tabla, painting, Thandai and Tiranga Barfi, among others. He will also be transferred to a bonus of RS 105 to the suppliers of milk from the Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.

In an effort to strengthen the cultural and spiritual heritage of India, the Prime Minister will visit Anandpur Dham by Isagarh Tehsil in the Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh. He will perform Darshan and Pooja at the Guru Ji Maharaj temple. He will also visit the temple complex in Anandpur Dham.

Anandpur Dham has been established for spiritual and philanthropic purposes. Extending 315 hectares, it houses a modern Gaushala (COWSHED) with more than 500 cows and directs agricultural activities under the campus of Shri Anandpur Trust. The trust operates a charity hospital in the village of Sukhpur, Schools in Sukhpur and Anandpur and various Centers of Satsang across the country.

In an article on X, Prime Minister Modi said: “We are attached to the prosperity of the country's cultural heritage of the country. In this direction, tomorrow afternoon around 3:15 p.m., I will have the privilege of visiting and worshiping Guruji Maharaj Temple in Isagarh, Madhya Pradesh. After that, I will participate in a Dham program. (Ani)

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thehawk.in/news/tourism-and-travel/pm-modi-to-perform-pooja-at-guru-ji-maharaj-temple-in-mps-isagarh-tomorrow

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: