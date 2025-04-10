Boris Johnson Bite from A Tech in Texas: his wife shares the “Fun” replica on social networks (video)





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was bitten by an ostrich during a trip with his family in a Texas natural park, but he was not lost in mind and faced the situation with healthy laughter. According to Fox News, the former Conservative Prime Minister had to face a pen of two and a half meters, equipped ten centimeters long and who struck him while he was in the car. The wife of “Bojo”, Carrie, filmed the scene and then published the video on social networks with description: “Too fun not to share it”. Boris Johnson bites technology in Texas In the film, you can see the former owner of Downing Street who rests his arm out of the car, then ended up prey to the instinctive anger of an ostrich that was nearby. “F * in hell,” said Johnson while one of the children exceeded the window to better observe the scene. Instead, the little daughter of the former conservative chief, who was in his mother's arms, broke out laughing as soon as he saw the scene. “The reaction of Boris if British,” wrote a user on social networks after watching the scene on the profile of Johnson's woman. For years, the English politician has given ironic moments to the public of social networks, in particular during the events where he participated as a guest: some time ago, in a rugby match between children in Japan, Boris Johnson accidentally exceeded one in an attempt to reach the goal. The baby has not suffered from bruises, since the impact of the fairly low state and both came back to their feetsmiling. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrvs6dticRM

