Prabowo and Megawati who met, PSI and PDIP were hot









Jakarta – The meeting between President Prabowo Suubianto and the President of the PDIP, Megawati Soekarnoputri, had drawn various responses from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) and the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDIP). The two parties warm up and participate in mutual teasing, in particular on the encouragement that Megawati also met President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). The meeting of Prabowo and Megawati took place at the Megawati residence on Jalan Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Monday (7/4) night. The two dialogues dialogues for 1.5 hours in a family atmosphere. The daily president of the Gerindra DPP SUFMI DASCO Ahmad party confirmed the meeting as a form of friendship at the time of AID AL -Fitr. Scroll to continue with content “Between Pak Prabowo and Ms. Megawati at the residence of Ms. Megawati in Teuku Umar, the meeting of the rally in the context of Eid Al -Fitr,” said Dasco in the Parliament, Senayan, Jakarta, Tuesday 8/4), quoted by Parliament, Senayan, Jakarta, Tuesday (8/4), quoted by Parliament Detik News. According to Dasco, the relationship between the two has been well established so far. “The meeting was a kinship, familiarity and warmth meeting, so that it did not feel that time was taking place long enough and was widely discussed by these two figures,” he said. PSI pushed Megawati to meet Jokowi and Sby Responding to the meeting, PSI encouraged Megawati to also meet two former presidents, namely Jokowi and Sby. The vice-president of PSI Andy Budiman said that the meeting between the nation could create a conducive political atmosphere. “Very positive. The meeting of national personalities is always good and useful. We need conviviality and cohesion to overcome national problems,” said Andy in his declaration on Wednesday 9/4/2025). “If the meeting with Pak Sby and Mr. Jokowi happened, it would certainly make the atmosphere better and conducive. The community needs an example of the leaders of the nation,” he continued. PDIP rejects PSI and Jokowi's attitude satire PSI's declaration received a strong response from PDIP. PDIP's politician, Gunur Romli, said that PSI's encouragement was not sincere and tended to be eccentric. “What is the reason for PSI who suddenly wants to encourage Ms. Megawati's meeting with Mr. Sby and Jokowi, even if the PSI executives like Ade Armando attack and Calom Ms. Megawati,” said Gunur when he contacted Wednesday (9/4). He stressed that Megawati had never closed to be visited by anyone, including the SBY family. “Pak Sby's sons also often visit Ms. Megawati, like Mas Ahy and Mas Ibas and her family. All were well received by Ms. Megawati and her family,” he said. Gunutur actually questioned the attitude of Jokowi which is no longer in direct communication with Megawati. He insinuated Jokowi as if he had forgotten the services of Megawati. “In the past, everything was used to take the heart of Mrs. Megawati because there was an interest in support and power, but now it's like a sweetness to be thrown,” he said. On this basis, Gunutur asked PSI not to be contradictory. “Nor do we expect Jokowi and his family to be visited, it is simply not to invent the meeting, but on the other hand, doing real betrayal and roughness,” he said. (DPW / DPW)

