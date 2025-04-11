



If you listen to President Donald Trump and his allies discuss his radical tariff plans, a word appears a lot: “cheating”.

During his announcement on April 2 of what he called the “Liberation Day”, Trump published a list of new rates of up to 50% on almost all countries a plan that took effect at midnight on April 9 before suddenly a break of 90 days a few hours later. (Its change of April 9 in the courses increased prices on China and maintained a tariff of 10% between the two business partners.)

When he revealed his initial prices plan, Trump said: “For the nations that treat us badly, we will calculate the combined rate of all their prices, non -monetary barriers and other forms of cheating.”

In the coming days, other administration figures have echoed the accusation of “cheating”.

“Our managers have enabled foreign countries to compel the rules of the game, to cheat, fly, fly, loot,” said White House advisor Stephen Miller on April 4 on Fox News. “It cost billions of dollars in wealth in America. They stole our industries. ”

The White House advisor Peter Navarro said in an interview with Fox News on April 6: “It is all these things that these foreign countries are doing that are explicitly designed to deceive us and are sanctioned by the World Trade Organization.”

Are countries facing these now caused prices that deceive the United States on trade? The White House has not provided proof about it.

Although the deception on trade occurs real accusations of it can be judged at the World Trade Organization for the formula of white houses to calculate the rate rates has supported the quantity of commercial imbalance of a country with the United States, and not on trichery proofs.

Trump and his allies “tend to use the term cheating as any action from a foreign country that leads to a bilateral trade deficit with the United States,” Kent Jones, a professor emeritus of economics at the Babson College who specializes in commercial policy. “At first glance, this definition has no economic validity, because bilateral trade sales are generally determined not by trade and other government policies, but by specific commercial models by merchandise.”

Our analysis of the 10 countries with the highest rate rates announced on April 2 has shown that they are largely poor and small and that these factors, rather than unfair commercial practices, made them sensitive to the highest rates. These countries export the resources they have and are too small and too poor, or both, to buy a lot in the United States.

The White House did not respond to requests for information from this article. The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during the daily briefing of April 8 that country prices per country were “very carefully designed” and that they focused on the two rates collected by the non -monetary “trade partner and the regulations that inhibit trade.

What does “cheat” on trade mean?

There are ways that a country can “deceive” trade, ignoring the rules and standards of international trade policy. One way is the “spill”, which means selling a product to a trading partner at an artificially reduced price. Another consists of excessive government subsidies to producers, the United States and other countries have accused China. Several of these complaints were confirmed when they are taken to the WTO.

In these cases, the trading partner can assess taxes on imported goods to try to cancel the distortion. If this process cannot be resolved amicably, the parties can go to the World Trade Organization to arbitrate the dispute.

“A good example of this is the commercial dispute of softwood boot wood between the decades between Canada and the United States, where the United States claims that Canada unjustly subsidize its timber industry through administratively determined fees, while Canada thwarts that almost all of its wood is on provincial public lands and must therefore be of provincial regulations,” said Ross Burkhart, Policeman of the state of Boise, who specializes in commercial policy.

Another type of cheating implies the handling of currencies, in which a country interferes with the exchange rate of its currency in a way that makes its exports cheaper to foreign buyers. This is something that the United States and other countries have accused China of doing.

Sometimes business partners have accused the United States of cheating; Critics have sometimes been rubbed when the United States prohibits trade in certain products by saying that it would threaten national security.

We could argue that Trump has “cheated” in recent weeks by placing new prices in Canada and Mexico, in René in fact of the American-mexic-Canadian agreement which he negotiated during his first mandate. This agreement established the trade rules between the three countries, and it did not allow the additional rates that Trump that Trump imposed on the two countries.

How did the White House determine the new prices?

The formula of white houses to calculate the pricing plan of April 2 from certain basic digital entries. The formula took the American trade deficit in goods (but not services) with a particular country, divided it by the total of goods imported from this country, then divided this by two. Even if this calculation has produced a small result, each country starts at least 10%.

Although some have criticized this formula, it is largely based on the quantity of trade deficit of the United States with a given country. Nothing in this formula represents actions which are generally considered by commercial law or standards as a type of “cheating”.

Many of these commercial imbalances can be explained by factors that have nothing to do with the fact of the rules.

What are the 10 best prices in common?

We Looked at the 10 Countries or Territories that Trumps April 2 Plan Assigned The Highest Tariffs Rates: Lesotho (50 pierient), Saint Pierre and Miquelon (50 pierient), Cambodia (49 pierient), Laos (48 piernt), Madagascar (47 pierient), Vietnam (46 pierient), Sri Lanka (44 drill) (44 Percent), The Falkland Islands (42 percent) and Syria (41%).

One thing that these countries have in common is a high export relationship to the United States compared to its imports from the United States, for example, the value of exports Lesothos to the United States is about 85 times the value of its imports from the United States, the closest ratio, for Syria, is still exports from 5 to 1 to imports.

These countries share other characteristics. One is that they are poor compared to the United States

In the gross domestic product per capita, a common measure of income by country, the American figure is 163 times Madagascars. The most equal nation is Vietnam, but even here, GDP per capita American is 19 times Vietnam.

These countries are also low in the population. The American population is 100,000 times larger than the population of the Falkland Islands. The closest to these countries is Vietnam; The United States is about 3 times more populated.

Most of these countries represent a small fraction of the overall volume of trade in the United States. Vietnam has the largest part; Its exports represent just over 4% of the total American imports. The other nine are much smaller, none exceeding a part of half a pourcentage of American trade.

Why are small poor countries likely to have a trade surplus with the United States?

Experts say it is natural for small poor countries to have commercial surpluses with the United States.

Madagascar, an island nation off the Afras continent, “has around 80% of the world vanilla supply,” said Burkhart. “The United States cannot produce vanilla, but need it in foodstuffs, then purchase. Madagascar is a relatively poor country, so it cannot compensate in purchases of what it does in exported vanilla. ”

Saint Pierre and Miquelon, French territory off the coast of Canada, “exported a massive hicleterie in the United States in 2024 as part of a territorial fishing dispute,” said Burkhart. But with only 5,500 people, the island's territory is “so small that it barely bought anything in the United States”

Lesotho, a country landlocked by South Africa, “exports diamonds and textiles and anyway of many expensive costly and technological products,” said Jones. “Why should his bilateral trade with the United States be balanced?”

Experts said it was not realistic to expect the prices to change the commercial imbalances in these small savings. “There is simply no way that the average resident of Madagascar can buy a Cadillac Escalade,” said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the Center-Right American Action Forum, referring to an American manufactured SUV which can cost $ 87,000 to more than $ 160,000.

These countries play the economic hand rather than the climate, the location and natural resources have treated them. In Sri Lanka, the main export is tea; In Syria torn by war, its olive oil; In Laos, one of them is the potash, an agricultural contribution.

Even if these countries were to carry out a balanced trade with the United States, this would not necessarily save them from prices. In 2024, the United States had trade surpluses with countries like the Netherlands, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, the United Kingdom, Panama, Brazil, Belgium and the Dominican Republic, but these countries were struck by the minimum tariff of 10%.

One thing that the 10 main countries do not cheat on trade, experts have accepted.

“If Trump wants to say that their prices on American goods are too high, or that they manipulate their currency values, or they pour, or they use internal clandestine tax systems and tax regulations to disadvantage American exports,” said Jones, “he could document these practices and use American trade laws to justify administrative commercial restrictions to correct them.”

The editor Claire Cranford contributed to this report.

