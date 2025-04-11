Carmageddon! Governments' actions are a useful first step but must do more

David Bailey examines how the prices of Donald Trump's cars will have an impact on the British automotive industry and how effectively the government has reacted.

It was more bad news for the United Kingdom Auto last week when Trump announced 25% of prices on all imports of cars in the United States. The British automotive industry was already pressed by the drop in sales in China, stagnant demand in Europe and the slowdown in the evolution of electric vehicles. It is nothing less than perfect storm for industry. And even after win later, Stunning U-Tour on wider pricesThe automotive rates remain firmly in place, at least for the moment.

Cars are the Exporting number one products from the United Kingdom In the United States, worth around 8.3 billion a year. Companies like JLR, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Aston Martin, Mini, McLaren and Morgan will be the most affected. There will be a particular impact on the West Midlands, which is the first export region to the United States. JLR just break cars in the United States while it digests pricing.

A large part of the British automotive industry already works well below the capacity, and the prices will be another success. Production cuts and job losses are likely, with the Putting IPPR of the reflection group 25,000 car jobs in danger. It is a large underestimation because it does not take into account the tips of tilting if the plants fall below the minimum viability levels and close completely, with other impacts on the dense interregional automotive supply chains.

The United Kingdom is trying to conclude a rapid trade agreement with the United States to prevent prices from hitting the United Kingdom too much. It is feasible because the United Kingdom has a price of 10% on American imports. The two parties could remove the car rates and see it as a winner. A broader trade agreement to avoid 10% tariffs on all British imports will be much more delicate, however, the United States wishing concessions on digital services tax and an agriculture agreement. Think chlorinated chlorine and the injected hormone beef. The government has already excluded compromise on food standards.

To help the automotive industry, the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the changes At the Uks Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate. This was presented in response to Trumps 25% Price, but was in any case on the cards after a huge uproar from the industry at the end of last year on politics and a Government fast shooting consultation. These changes were rather intelligently marketed in response to Trumps prices.

Nevertheless, what the government has unveiled is useful with regard to. The ZEV mandate policy had been inherited from the previous government and risked aminarating national producers for not having reached overly optimistic targets, with them, it should probably buy credits like Tesla and Chinese producers of electric vehicles.

Fines that make investments in the United Kingdom have always been a bad idea and give car manufacturers more flexibility to reach the targets has a lot of sense. Global objectives remain in place, so there is not really a blow in the net automobile companies of the agenda simply net flexibility concerning the achievement of the objectives.

Another welcome change is to allow hybrids like the Toyota Prius or the Range Rover Evoque Hybrid be sold until 2035 (after the 2030 ban on petrol and diesel cars). Hybrids are a good first step for many people and help transition to electrification. And 2035 as a target for hybrids is good: the average lifespan of a car is 15 years, which means that we can always be on the right track to arrive at Net Zero by 2035.

Other good news came in the form of fines for non-compliance and exempt small producers like Aston Martin.

So far, so good. But what is not clear is if there are new liquidity to accelerate the deployment of the load infrastructure. The government Reaffirmed 2.3 billion For a range of objectives, including infrastructure (in other words, it is enough to reduce money that was already committed).

While the government says that it is on the right track to reach its objective of 300,000 public chargers by 2030, many of them are in London and in the Southeast. Elsewhere, the load network is uneven and a great means of deterrence when taking the EV, as last month last month Public Accounts Committee.

There are also some blatant gaps in the new policy position. First of all, there is no incentive to stimulate EV's demand. If the government wants to speed up the electric vehicle market, hitting the side of the offer with a large stick in the form of mandates is not enough. Carrots are also necessary for the side of the request. Think of temporary VAT cuts to make electric vehicles more attractive and increase demand.

Unfortunately, the right tax jacket self-imposed on governments excludes this. But even if the United Kingdom obtains a trade agreement with the United States, Trumps prices will reach world trade, growth and demand for British exports. In any case, there will be indirect effects on the economic growth of the United Kingdom, which makes Rachel Reeves closely narrow budgetary rules even more difficult. At one point, they can well Need for relaxation.

Finally and above all, the industrial strategy of the expected but delayed governments is necessary earlier than late. He was delayed by the government when he is repainted from green to battleship gray, because the desire to rearore the pace given the inability of Europe to rely on the United States for Defense under Trump.

The Labor government has made growth its number one objective. Putting an industrial strategy in place (after Boris Johnson canceled the last) should be considered a key board of this program. It is essential to help advanced manufacturing and automobile – on a range of questions such as the attraction of investment in the manufacture of electric vehicles, the reconstruction of the supply chain (including on batteries), recycling and reskulling of workers and the reduction of energy costs.

Starmer said that the The world has changed and that we must answer. He has it, and although the announcements of governments this week are welcome, Much more will be necessary Before if the automotive industry must thrive in the United Kingdom.

By Professor David Bailey, principal researcher in the United Kingdom in a changing Europe.