Trump break most of his new prices for 90 days, increases China prices to 125%





President Trump announced on Wednesday a 90-day break on most of his new prices, and a drop in the rate of “reciprocal rate” to 10%, with immediate effect, he said on Truth Social.

The US stock market jumped immediately after the president’s announcement. At the same time, the president declared that he increased the rate rate on goods imported from China to 125%.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown in the global markets, I increased by this the price loaded in China by the United States of America at 125%, to count immediately,” he wrote.

The Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said for journalists a few moments later that the universal rate rate for the next 90 days will be 10% for almost all countries, with the exception of China.

The price rate of 10% includes the European Union. We do not know what will happen after the end of the 90 -day period, while the countries negotiate with the Trump administration. The previous rate rates on steel, aluminum and car imports remain unchanged, said a White House official.

Mr. Trump wrote: “Conversely, and on the basis of the fact that more than 75 countries have called representatives of the United States, including the business, cash and USTR departments, to negotiate a solution to the subjects discussed compared to exchanges, commercial barriers, prices, money manipulations, and non-monetary prices authorized a 90-day break and a reciprocal rate considerably reduced during this period, by 10%, also immediately.

Addressing journalists during a racing car event in the White House on Wednesday afternoon, the president was invited to explain how he made a decision to break the break.

“Well, I thought people were jumping a little offline, they became Yippy, you know?” The president said. “They became a little Yippy, a little afraid, unlike these champions.”

“I was looking at the bond market,” he added. “The bond market is very delicate. I looked at it. But if you look at it now, it's beautiful. The bond market right now is magnificent. But yes, I saw last night when people became a little uncomfortable.”

The president said that he “had a 90 -day break for people who do not retaliate”.

Bessent said he expects the number of countries trying to negotiate with the United States, which exceeds 75 now, goes even more.

“President Trump wants to be personally involved,” said Bessent, explaining the reason for the 90 -day break.

“No one creates a lever effect like President Trump,” said Bessent. Despite the market volatility days since the announcement of prices, Bessent said that it was “Trump's strategy all along”.

Leavitt reiterated Mr. Trump's insistence on Tuesday that he did not consider an extension or delay.

But Wednesday, the president said that he had thought about a break “in the past few days”. The president said that he had decided to transmit with the break early Wednesday morning. He and his best advisers wrote the statement without lawyers, he said, and came “from the heart”.

The so -called “reciprocal” prices greater than the reference rate of 10% worldwide came into force on Wednesday.

“It is unrolled exactly as he should. It is a great thing,” said Top House advisor Peter Navarro, on Fox Business Channel.

Shortly before announcing the break on Wednesday, Trump went to Truth Social to write: “It's time to buy !!!”

More CBS News

Kathryn Watson

Kathryn Watson is a political journalist for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-announces-90-day-tariffs-pause/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos