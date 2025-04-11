US President Donald Trumps Tariff Blitz has transformed into an American-Chinese trade war, prices exceeding 10% on most countries, he is now granted of eighty-day days while people on China are a vertigo of 145%, after Beijing to increase his samples in the United States in the United States in the United States 84%. So what is likely to come next? Well, for part want to conclude an agreement and would rush to the negotiating table.

The American threat to degenerate prices on China is an error in addition to an error and once again exposes the nature of blackmail of the United States, “said the Chinaas Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday. “China will never accept that. If the United States insists on its own way, China will fight until the end. ”

Almost exactly a year ago, in discussions that I had in Beijing on the prospect of an American-Chinese trade war under a future American president, the officials have repeatedly mentioned a secret weapon that they have ready to handle: the capacity of China and its people to eat bitterness or Chiku.

What does that mean? Chiku is regularly raised by Chinese to describe their ability to bear the difficulties during difficult periods, including in the service of a larger national supposed national objective. During the Mao Zedong era, he was exposed during the big leap forward, horribly erroneous politics which aimed to see China exceed the United Kingdom in the production of steel and which finally led to famine. More recently, this attitude was observed during the national campaign of Chinas to stop the spread of COVID-19. And the fact is not lost for the authoritarian leaders of Beijing that the Trump administration will have to face a growing decline in the American people if, as expected, the trade war leads to inflation and job losses, while China will probably be confronted with less public pressure.

China has long been preparing for this conflict, in particular by diversifying its trade far from the West.



In a sign of China's gravity, the prospect of a trade war, an official indirectly compared the number of Chinese who showed during armed conflicts. On April 9, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, shared a video The Chinese President Xi Jinping solemnly saying that intimidation or pressure will never work on the Chinese nation, a clip of a speech that XI delivered in 2020 on the occasion of the seventieth anniversary of Chinese entry into the Korean War (official Chinese name: war to resist American aggression and to help Korea).

Another reason why Beijing is unlikely to rush to Washington with concessions: many Chinese officials share a strong conviction that they are engaged in an existential struggle with the United States, the two countries competing for economic, political and military supremacy. Although this competition started years ago, they consider the trade war as the last iteration and believe that all the concessions would inevitably be encountered by more pressure. To give us the requests, they seem to believe, would probably undermine the XIS which carefully constructed the reputation as an energetic world leader, which is important for its position in the country and abroad.

China has long been preparing for this conflict, in particular by diversifying its trade far from the West. Chinese exports to the United States represented 14.7% of the Chinese total in 2024, against 19.2% in 2018, while overseas expeditions to Southeast Asia and the belt and road countries have grown up, according to Beijing. Overall, around 30% of Chinese exports last year went to the group of seven rich countries (G7), against 48% in 2000, explains San Francisco Matthews Asia. At the same time, the share of Chinas of world exports has in fact increased by a percentage point, to 14%, since the first quarter.

Beijing has also strategically reduced its dependence on important products from the United States, such as soybeans, the majority of which are now bought in Brazil, and he has pressure for more Food self-estimation. We have been engaged in a trade war with the United States for eight years and have accumulated a rich experience in this struggle, the spokesman's Official Journal People every day said In a first page comment on Monday. We have not closed the door to negotiations, but we will not take any risks either. Instead, we have done all kinds of preparations to deal with shocks.

In recent days, Beijing has strategically targeted Industries such as agriculture which are largely located in the red states supported by Trump, with new rates on wheat, beef, pork and soy. And he slapped restrictions on the export of rare minerals in terms of rare, which are used to manufacture everything, smartphones and cars with advanced semiconductive fleas and anti-brialistic missile systems. At the same time, China has added A host of new American companies, including the Skydio drone manufacturer, to its export control list, has expanded its list of unreliable entities and has strengthened its anti-foreign sanctions which are part of a growing toolbox for economic reprisals. Meanwhile, American companies that depend deeply on China for world supply, like Walmart, have been called And warned not to exert pressure on Chinese suppliers to reduce prices, while the Chinas state planning agency said to Chinese companies delay all planned investments In the United States.

Finally, Beijing can see a sudden decoupling of the United States as unpleasant, but it also fits into the long-term objective of Chinas to rebalance its economy towards that which depends much more on domestic consumption, a goal Stressed on several occasions during the annual legislative meetings of the two sessions in March.

Faced with high prices that continue to shrink the commercial space with the United States, we must meet the expansion domestic demand as a long-term strategy, strive to make consumption the main driving force and the economic growth ballast, and give a game to the advantages of our large market, said that the People every day in his comment.

By searching Beijing, Washington's question becomes: how much bitterness are the Americans ready to swallow in return?

Dexter Tiff Robertsis is a non-resident principal researcher to the Global China Hub of the Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific Security Initiative, which is part of the Scoroft Center for the strategy and security of the Atlantic Councils. He previously served for more than two decades as head of the Chinese office and editor -in -information in Asia Bloomberg businessweekBased in Beijing.

Upon reading

Image: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a global meeting of business leaders whom he organized in the great room of people in Beijing on March 28, 2025. (Kyodo)