



President Donald Trump signed a decree on Wednesday, April 9, which took decisive measures on a question which, according to him, said near his home: pressure from the shower head.

Today, President Donald J. Trump has signed an executive decree to put an end to the War of Obama-Biden against the pressure of water and make the showers of the Americas again, read a press release from the White House. “The showers will not be lower and worthless.”

The decree, entitled Maintain an acceptable water pressure in shower potatoes, cancels two energy conservation measures, one adopted by President Barack Obama and the other by President Joe Biden who was aimed at reducing water waste, saving money to consumers and protecting the environment by reducing water flow into the showers.

I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair, said President Trump to journalists in the oval office when he signed the order on Wednesday. I am in the shower for 15 minutes until it is wet. He goes out: drip, drip, drop by drop. It's ridiculous.

President Donald Trump said that effective hair care requires high pressure of shower head.

James Devaney / GC images; Getty

The two reversed measures were based on an energy law of 1992, which indicates that shower potatoes in the United States are not allowed to produce more than 2.5 gallons (9.5 liters) of water per minute.

Obama introduced a redefinition, as part of an energy conservation program, which stressed that, for showers with several nozzles, the restriction applied to the production of global water rather than each nozzle.

Trump had previously tried to reverse this restriction during his first term in 2020.

You take a shower, the water does not come out, he said at the time. You want to wash your hands, the water does not come out. So what are you doing? Are you staying there longer or do you take a shower longer? Because my hair I don't know for you, but it must be perfect. Perfect.

Then, the Trumps administration moved to the redefinition of what the 1992 law heard by the shower head of the word, introducing a multitude of modern designs which did not exist when the initial law was promulgated. They even included a diagram displaying shower configurations with several nozzles arguing that everyone should count as a separate shower head as part of flow regulations.

Biden canceled these new definitions when he took office in 2021. According to his energy department at the time, the decision was made, in part, because most of the complex nozzle systems set out in Trump's plan was not widely available or used by the average American.

Despite the fact that updates to the regulation of the pressure of the water of Obama, Trump and Bidens included each long definitions of the word the shower head, with his new order, Trump accuses the Democratic presidents of being those who have transformed a basic element of the household into a bureaucratic nightmare.

In summary, the press release indicates that its objectives for the reversal of the previous regulations repeal heavy executive actions of the Biden era which stifled freedom and fighting against radical green agendas which favor ideology on people.

Never miss a story register for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date on the best of what people have to offer.

However, the president clearly indicated in the past that it was also a very personal problem.

You know that I have this magnificent hair when I take a shower, I want the water to decrease me, “he told supporters during a GOP campaign dinner in South Carolina in August 2023.” When you enter these new houses with showers, water flows slowly, slowly.

“You need 10 minutes to wash your hair. You know what you do? You just stay in the shower about 10 times longer than you would have,” said Trump. “It's the same thing. You probably use more water.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/trump-showerhead-water-pressure-executive-order-11712732 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos