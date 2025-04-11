



Wamendagri Rebekah underlined the preparation of RKPD referring to President Asta Cita Contribution of Rikah Mustika,, April 10, 2025 19:43, read 155 times. Vice-Minister of Internal Affairs (Wamendagri) Rebekah Haluk 0 Vice-Minister of Internal Affairs (Wamendagri) Rebekah Haluk 1 MMCKALTENG – PELANGKA RAYA – The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs (Wamendagri) Ribka Haluk stressed that the preparation of the regional government's work plan (RKPD) was to refer to President Asta Cita Prabowo SUBIANTO. According to him, the regional government (PEMDA) plays an important role in supporting national development. This was confirmed by Ribka when he gave instructions to the central province of Kalimantan RKPD Development Planning (Musrenbang) in 2026 in the Jayang Tingang Hall, in the office of the Governor of Kalimantan, the city of Palangka Raya (4/4/2025). (Read also: The president invited the community to be optimistic about the challenges of becoming a big country) Rebekah underlined the importance of synchronizing development between the central government and regional governments, both provincial and district / city, to carry out Indonesian gold 2045. It also revealed various presidential priority programs which must be supported, such as free nutritional meals (MBG), the development of public schools, free health controls, economic improvement. “In fact, the heart of our conversation today is that we refer to this, Mr. President of Asta Cita Pak,” he said. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs (Wamendagri) Rebekah Haluk and the governor of the Kalimantan Agustiar Sabran center According to him, the regional government must be able to translate the vision and mission of the president so that the implementation is more optimal. He also called on the regent and the mayor to follow the management and policies of the governor who was the representative of the central government in the regions. “I am happy that the governor explained how we build synergies between the center and the region,” he said. In addition, he stressed that the preparation of RKPD Musrenbang was a very important momentum for the development of an area. Consequently, the presence of all the stakeholders concerned in the regions becomes crucial to support the preparation of the document. Ribka also appreciated the ranks of the regional government of the central province of Kalimantan and the related parties which were enthusiastic about the idea of ​​participating in the forum. This presence is a form of commitment to build a better central kalimantan. He also stressed that the RKPD document must be kept until the implementation phase to comply with planning. “In its implementation, sometimes what is discussed is not in accordance with the RKPD level compiled by the SKPD level (Regional Work Unit),” Ribka recalled. Musrenbang RKPD Central Kalimantan Province in 2026 Meanwhile, the governor of the Kalimantan center, Agustiar Sabran, appreciated the presence of the vice-minister of Ribka Haluk. He also hopes that the Ministry of Internal Affairs (Kemendagri) will be able to support development in the center of Kalimantan. He assured that the work plan prepared by the region was in accordance with the central government's program. “Please, Ms. Wamen for this (work plan) to work as it should be, we want to optimize regional income, Ms.,” he said. For more information, in addition to the central governor of Kalimantan, Musrenbang has also experienced a number of other officials. They include the vice-government of the center of Kalimantan Edy Pratowo, the regents and mayors of the central province of Kalimantan, the president of the provincial parliament of the Kalimantan Central Arton S. Dazi, as well as the regional coordination forum of the central Kalimantan leadership center (Forkopimda). In addition, there were also members of the DPD RI Agustin Téras Narang and Siti Aneantti, as well as other related officials. (Puspen kemendagri) Please activate JavaScript to display the Comments fed by Disqus. Other news Latest news

