'OOP!': The anchor of Channel Neuf Peter Overton suffers from an awkward incident in the air involving a throat diamond during the newsletter

Peter Overton only made a few minutes to deliver the new nights on Thursday when an unexpected hiccups left him temporarily shaken.

The anchor of Nine News, 58, was about to go to the political editor Charles Croucher, who pointed out live from Canberra, when a small red object suddenly fell from his mouth.

The article, seeming to be a throat, took Overton by surprise, causing an embarrassed reaction to the experienced press reader.

“And the political editor of Nine, Char-” he began, before the pastoralists slipped and landed in his hand.

“Oop! Excuse me,” he said, momentarily thrown but quickly to recover.

“Charles Croucher joins me with Canberra. Charles, good evening to you.”

Overton and Crouche managed to continue the segment with professionalism, although a brief sly smile is visible on each of their faces.

The next morning, Overton spoke at a light time during an appearance in today's emission – however, in another twist, his zoom connection failed unexpectedly during the segment.

Overton has been a familiar face on Australian screens for over 30 years.

In January, his wife, the media personality, Jessica Rowe, announced that he would move away from the bulletin to undergo an emergency throat operation.

In a February Instagram post, Rowe gave fans an update on its recovery, revealing that doctors had found a polyp on one of its vocal cords.

“As you know, Petee does not make an insta – and he wanted me to share news with you,” started his article.

“He is on leave longer in the moment after an ENT surgeon discovered a polyp on one of his vocal cords which explains his very hoarse voice during the holidays!

“He has been operated on and part of his recovery does not speak for the moment (which is a huge challenge for him !!)”

Overton then talked about experience in a video shared by Nine News Sydney on social networks, admitting that he was “afraid” by the diagnosis.

“I started from work. I took six weeks of annual leave, then my voice suddenly said that I am also on annual leave,” he said.

“I became very hoarse and hoarse during the holidays and I went to GP. He sent me to an ENT surgeon (ear, nose and throat) and suddenly, the holidays turned into operation in a hospital in Sydney.

“I had a fairly large polyp on one of my vocal cords.”

He described how doctors inserted a camera through his nose to examine his vocal cords, and what he saw on the screen shook him.

“I saw that … it was like a big bulb, a bump that hangs the cord,” he recalls.

“I must admit that it frightened the living daylight of me. So I was operated on for three days under the general, and they lashed it.”

During his recovery, Overton said he had been left speechless and had to use emails to communicate with his family.

“I worked with an excellent speech-language pathologist who brought me to the point that I have been and three weeks since the operation, I do the news again,” he said.