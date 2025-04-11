Kenez / Stockholm

Thousands of people went down to the streets of Turkey, mainly in Istanbul to protest against the detention of the main presidential candidate of the Population Population of the Popular Republican (CHP), the mayor of Stanbul, Ekrem Mamoglu, who was placed in police custody on March 19 and officially arrested in Marche 23. According to official people announced by the internal minister Ali Yerlikaya, 1.418. demonstrations. The majority of people placed in police custody were university students.

Many young demonstrators were not detained during the demonstrations themselves, but were rather apprehended at home during the raids early in the morning in the following days. Experts say that this raises questions about how the police have been able to identify and locate these people in such a short time. One possible explanation, they suggest, is the use of facial recognition technology by the Turkish police. Although they are not officially recognized due to the absence of a clear legal framework, these systems can be discreetly used. The fact that individuals without a criminal record can be identified via facial data supports this possibility.

Images and accounts of witnesses indicate that the police have deleted the facial coatings of the demonstrators and recorded close images, actions which further strengthen suspicions concerning the use of facial recognition to retroactively identify the demonstrators.

In response to the concerns about the rapid climbing of demonstrations, the Directorate General of the Directorate of Security moved quickly after the arrest of Mamolus. One day after the operation targeting the opposition figure, the agency announced a series of supply offers. According to public archives, the police sought to buy 13,000 facial recognition cameras, 280,000 ankle electronic monitors, 10,000 spray cans with pepper, 100,000 tear gas cartridges and 50,000 smoke grenades. The time for tenders has further fueled suspicions surrounding the use of surveillance technologies during demonstrations.

Experts claim that the proximity of the time of these calls for tenders to demonstrations supports the affirmations that the Turkish police are extending its surveillance capacities to further eliminate dissent. The absence of transparent legal surveillance of these systems continues to raise concerns among rights for the defense of rights.

Minister Yerlikaya has not yet answered a question from the opposition legislator Ahmet K, who asked if the police had used a mobile request known as km during the identification and detention of the demonstrators.

The existence of the KM application first drew public attention in 2023, when the Minister of Interor Sleyman Soylu appeared in a video interview with a technological blogger. During the interview, Soyu demonstrated the application on her personal smartphone. While discussing the advanced tools used by the police, he took a photo of Youtuber Hakk Alkan. In a few seconds, the Soylus screen displayed complete identity information from Alkans, including its address.

This state has immense powers. What I just showed you is that a hundred thousandth of it, said Soyu in the video.

The demonstration sparked a generalized reaction from legal experts and opposition politicians, who criticized the application for having pretended to violate data on data and enabled illegal surveillance. Despite the public concern, no official legal framework regulating the use of applications has been introduced.

Lawyers representing the demonstrators detained say that their customers have been placed in police custody, although they have had acts of violence or damage to public goods. They argue that the only basis for arrests was the participation of individuals in demonstrations and that there is no concrete evidence of criminal activity.

The main leader of the opposition, Zgr Zel, echoes these concerns during a statement he made on April 10 after visiting Mamolu in prison. He said that a significant number of young detainees were individuals who had joined the demonstrations in the evening and were placed in police custody the next morning.

Minister Yerlikaya had previously announced that all the police in Türkiye would be equipped with body cameras by 2025 and that the devices include integrated facial recognition technology developed by the public defense entrepreneur Aselsan.

Speaking on CNN TRK on February 28, 2024, Yerlikaya said that the new system was aimed at improving transparency, improving surveillance and allowing real -time monitoring of police interactions.

“From 2025, each police officer will carry a body camera,” said Yerlikaya. “All the interactions between the police and the citizens will be recorded. Aselsan has developed these cameras, and they now have facial recognition. While the police check the documents, the staff of the central command center will monitor the images. If an individual sought is identified, the intervention will be immediate. “

The system will allow control centers to monitor the images of the live camera and instantly respond to incidents. It will also rationalize the assessment of citizens' complaints and the performance of officers, added the minister.

Nordic Monitor previously reported that the Turkish police had used facial recognition systems for a long time to spy on citizens, and newly discovered documents confirm that this technology has become a routine tool for political repression.

In one case, the Police in the Western province of the AYDN used facial recognition software to identify 43 people, including 10 women who had participated in a peaceful demonstration in 2014 against the detention of Zaman newspapers, the editor, Ekrem Dumanl. The software was then used to follow the members of the union to protest against the closure of private preparatory schools affiliated with the Glen movement, a critical group of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. These cases illustrate how a technology has ostensibly developed to identify the terrorists was armed to criminalize dissent protected by the Constitution.

The Turkish government has aggressively attempted to obtain surveillance technology from abroad in order to follow the movements of criticism. Forbes published an exclusive story in October 2016 which reported how Swedish engineers rebelled against California -based Networks, which won a $ 6 million contract with a telecommunications company controlled by the Turkish government. The contract included the surveillance of user names and passwords for subscribers for non -encrypted websites, their IP addresses, which sites they had visited and when.

Swedish engineers working in Malm, a city in southern Sweden, were worried about their intention to transform innocent technology into an evil surveillance tool and put it back to a diet that had become more and more repressive.

The United Kingdom is among the main suppliers of surveillance technology in Turkey despite generalized human rights violations by the Erdogan government, which stifles dissent, is currently cuts critical and incarcerated nearly 200 journalists. Vice News reported in July 2017 that the United Kingdom had exported the surveillance technology to Turkey which may have directly helped the Turkish government to punish opponents, criticisms and journalists.