Trump is rare praise for the governor of Michigan Whitmer as she appears with him in the oval office





Lansing, Michigan (AP) The Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, a potential White House candidate in 2028, was clumsily in the oval office while President Donald Trump signed executive decrees and assaulted his political opponents on Wednesday, shortly after having delivered a nearby speech that offered him sweet criticisms but underlined the shared priorities.

At the top of his remarks, Trump congratulated the Democratic Governor of the second mandate as a very good person who did an excellent job at a live gap in his tone during his first presidency towards Whitmer, formerly one of his most ferocious adversaries. She was on foot from her office when he later signed a pair of memoranda ordering the Ministry of Justice to investigate two of his detractors and signed an executive decree against a law firm of which he opposed.

Whitmers' office later said in a statement that it was surprised that it was brought to the oval office and that its presence was not approval of the measures taken or declarations made at this event.

Whitmer was in Washington to deliver a construction construction, America, in which it called for bipartite cooperation to strengthen American manufacturing. She was in the White House for her second individual meeting with Trump in less than a month, this time to talk about prices that were to disproportionate Michigan disproportionately, whose economy is closely linked to an automotive industry dependent on trade with Canada, Mexico and other countries.

Whitmers' approach contrasts strongly with that of other high -level Democratic governors, many of whom are also considered potential contenders for the presidential appointment of the 2028 parties. But Whitmer faces a more difficult political landscape than leaders such as the governor of Illinois JB Pritzker or the governor of California Gavin Newsom while represent Opened for Trump in two of the last three elections.

But even Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, the Democratic Governor of a State who voted for Trump in 2024, adopted a more critical approach to Trump, telling journalists on Tuesday that Trump was trying to screw our farmers with prices.

In his speech on Wednesday, who came before Trump announced that he was stopping prices in most countries, with the exception of China, Whitmer stressed the areas of agreement with Trump on Trump but criticized the way they had been implemented.

I understand the motivation behind the prices, and I can tell you, here is where President Trump and I agree. We have to do more things in America, said Whitmer, before adding, I am not against the prices, but it is a frank tool. You cannot just remove the price hammer to swing you with each problem without a defined final scorer.

Once one of the most vocal vocal criticisms during his first mandate and the campaign campaign last year adopted a more measured tone towards the president since his re -election, pronouncing several speeches in which she called to find common ground.

If you are not at the table, you are on the menu, Whitmer said during a discussion after his speech. My oath to the inhabitants of Michigan is to continue to introduce yourself, even when it means that I will have lunch.

The Colorados Democratic Governor Jared Polis directly responded to Whitmers' speech on Wednesday, saying that the Whitmer pricing hammer was referring to the end of your own hand rather than the nail.

The prices are badly badly because they cause higher prices and destroy American manufacturing, said Polis on social networks.

Pritzker remained a main voice from the opposition to the state level in Trump, suddenly criticizing the new prices this week. Meanwhile, Newsom directly called on international partners, urging them to save its state reprisals and declare, California is not Washington, DC

Whitmer says reindustrialisation will take time

Whitmers Balance was seen in his address on Wednesday and the conversation with the former presenter of Fox News, Gretchen Carlson, thereafter. She agreed with Trump on the need to build more in America, but clearly indicated that she does not agree with her approach to prices, stressing that such a change does not occur overnight.

There is no shortcut here. Strategic reindustrialisation must be a bipartite project that extends over several presidential administrations, said Whitmer in his address. We must be strategic on the prices on technology that we really want to do in America.

Whitmer who has less than two years in office due to mandate limits spent much of this year traveling outside Michigan during international commercial travel and visits to Washington, DC and in other states, following a 2024 in which she spent considerable time in the campaign for her democratic colleagues.

Despite this, she reiterated Wednesday that she did not report a race for the presidency in 2028, although her speech is unlikely to calm speculation.

This year and in the years to come, it doesn't matter who at the White House, we have to bet on American workers. We have to bring back manufacturers of fleas to us. Allows you to dominate the seas and the sky and the roads. Allows you to innovate and build, said Whitmer during the fence.

