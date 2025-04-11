Why some accuse Trump of manipulating stock marketsExBulletin





A merchant on the soil of the New York Stock Exchange. Spencer Platt / Getty Images North America

Toggle legend Spencer Platt / Getty Images from North America

Wall Street has been whipped for more than a week by each word by President Trump on prices. Now he faces charges to use his power to deliberately manipulate the markets.

Control began with a story of two social media stations. Wednesday, shortly after the opening of the American stock market, Trump posted on his social network Truth in all the ceilings: “It's time to buy !!!”

Less than four hours after his post, Trump said on Truth Socially that he would take the hardest break from his prices in most countries.

The shares immediately skyrocketed in relief, the DOW closing nearly 3,000 points, which means that all the investors who had followed Trump's advice in the morning and immediately bought on the stock market would have made a lot of money by the end of the day.

Before his position, the share price had dropped for days, as fears have increased economic damage that Trump's new trade policies could cause. Powerful investors and billionaire business leaders had become more and more public who disseminated their concerns about the new prices and the resulting financial panic.

Trump seemed to hear them when he set out on Wednesday afternoon.

Now, some Democratic legislators and government ethics experts are calling for investigations to find out if Trump tried to deliberately manipulate the markets or allow others to trade in initiate information.

Senator Adam Schiff, Democrat of California and Ruben Gallego, Arizona Democrat, sent a letter to the White House on Wednesday, asking “an urgent investigation into the fact that President Trump, his family or other members of the administration engaged in the initiate trade or other illegal financial transactions, enlightened by advanced knowledge” of its changes in tariff policy.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts democrat, also called for an investigation, asking the word of the congress if it was “corruption in sight”.

The White House spokesman Kush Desai accused the Democrats of “playing partisan games” and told NPR that Trump's early post was simply intended to calm investor fears.

“” It is the responsibility of the President of the United States to reassure the markets and the Americans about their economic security, “he wrote in an email statement.

Former George W. Bush's ethical lawyer said such declarations would have led to a dismissal

But the criticisms of Trump's two social publications of truth are not limited to his partisan opponents.

“We cannot have senior public officials, including the President, talk about stock prices and where to buy or sell at the same time as they make and announce decisions that have a dramatic impact on stock prices,” said Richard Painter, professor of law at the University of Minnesota, who previously was chief lawyer for President George W. Bush.

If someone in the Bush administration had made similar public statements urging people to buy or sell stocks, Painter added: “This person [have been] licensed. “

Painter did not corne the market manipulation president: “We have no clear evidence here,” he told NPR.

But he stressed that the president already had a history of pushing the limits, at the very least.

“Conflicts of financial interests for President Trump have been a concern since he was elected for the first time in 2016,” said Painter, adding that the problems today are even more important.

Trump's adoption of the cryptographic industry, for example, has made a meticulous examination: the president, who has an increasing personal portfolio of companies related to cryptocurrency, has appointed pro-Crypto officials and promised the industry a much more friendly regulation.

It is up to the dry to investigate the accusations of negotiation of initiates

Despite large -scale calls to Trump's social media's social media investigations, Painter and others do not expect to see a lot of things happening.

Republican legislators who control both the Chamber and the Senate have shown little interest in choosing fights with Trump. Ethics experts do not expect many movements of the American Commission on Securities and Exchange, which is investigating the accusations of initiate.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted to confirm Trump's candidate, Paul Atkins, to lead the dry. And Trump signed an executive decree in February claiming more power on independent regulatory agencies, including the SEC.

A SEC spokesperson refused to comment on the issue.

