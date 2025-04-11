The 2011 PM Modi message on Tahawwur Rana becomes viral after its extradition







New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 14-year-old post on Tahawwur Rana, accused of plotting terrorist attacks from 26/11, became viral while the latter was extradited from the United States and reached Delhi on Thursday evening. Prime Minister Modi, in his 2011 article, criticized the government's foreign policy led by the Congress after the United States “disgraced India's sovereignty” by declaring Rana “innocent”. In 2011, an American court had erased Rana with a direct role by helping to draw the attacks which killed 166 people, but condemned him for supporting a terrorist group blamed for the attacks. “The United States declaring Tahawwur Rana Innocent in the attack of Mumbai have dishonored the sovereignty of India and it is a” back of major foreign policy “,” said the PM Modi post. The United States declaring Tahawwur Rana Innocent in Mumbai's attack have dishonored the sovereignty of India and it is a major foreign policy setback Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2011 Read also | 26/11 Survivor attacks remembers horror, how he escaped death Social media users shared the message and congratulated the PM Modi for managing to extradite Rana to India to cope with the law. “A leader who is working on speech. Captain my captain,” wrote a user. Another said: “You did it sir !! Congratulations and thank you!” Many users have echoed at the end “Modi Hai toh Mumkin Hai” (if there is PM Modi, everything is possible) on the post. During Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States in February of this year, President Donald Trump had confirmed Rana's extradition in India. A special flight carrying Rana landed in Delhi last night, shortly after having exhausted all the legal avenues to stop her extradition. He was sent to the custody of the National Agency for Anti-Terrorist Inquiry (NIA) for 18 days. Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, had previously worked as a doctor for the Pakistani army. He faces accusations for his role in Mumbai's terrorist attacks in 2008 during which more than 160 people died. According to officials, he was aware of the terrorist attack and was in contact with terrorist groups and their leaders in Pakistan. Rana's involvement in the plot behind the 26/11 attacks was revealed by his childhood friend and a key accused in the case, David Coleman Headley – who said he was constant with Rana and even took his permission to open a business office in Mumbai on the front for his activities. During the interrogation, Headley had revealed that he went to India five times between 2007 and 2008 and had made its doors for Mumbai's attacks – using a five -year visa that Rana had helped him obtain. He also revealed the role of the terrorist group Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let) in the attacks of Mumbai and said that he had opened an immigration company to hide his identity with the help of Rana. Rana had also visited Mumbai with his wife and stayed at the Taj Mahal hotel, which has become a target of attacks. In 2013, Rana was sentenced to 14 years in prison, but was released in 2020 for health reasons. He was later arrested that year after the extradition request from India.



