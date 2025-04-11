Turkey has two investigative journalists DW 04/10/2025





Thursday, two Turkish investigative journalists were arrested in early raids on “threats” accusations and “blackmail”, said the office of the Istanbul prosecutor. “An investigation is underway with procedures for detention, research and crisis against suspects,” added the prosecutor's office. Journalists Timur Soykan and Murat Agirel work for the opposition daily newspapers Charge And Republic, Who condemned their arrest and said they were detained because they investigated the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu. Imamoglu is considered the main rival of the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a presidential election. Arrested despite the offer to help the authorities Enes Ermaner, the lawyer for the two journalists, said that arrangements had already been taken with the prosecutor to voluntarily make statements on Thursday. He published photos apparently showing arrangements on social networks. “The detention of people who have made an appointment to testify and who are known to testify are not only illegal, but also clearly show that enemy criminal law is applied,” wrote Ermaner on X. The prosecutor's office said the journalists had been arrested due to a complaint filed by the owner of Flash Haber TV, Mehmet Emin Goktug. He is currently in prison while waiting for the illegal money laundering and Paris laundry trial. Goktug said it was threatened and made sing by Soykan and Agirel “concerning the transfer and purchase of the chain,” added the prosecutors. RSF claims that journalists are intended to raise questions Journalists Without Borders know by his French acronym RSF, said the journalist was clearly targeted to raise questions about the arrest of Imamoglu. “It seems that the searches of journalists' affairs were only intended to identify their sources, which contributed to the reports they highlighted,” said Erol Nderoglu, representative of the RSF in Turkey in a declaration. The Turkish authorities have targeted journalists and the media since the start of the protest movement launched by the events of March 19, the group added. Soy and agirel can be held up to four days. No date of justice has been immediately set. Anti-Erdogan protests: What awaits us for Turkey? To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video The two journalists also faced legal pressures in the past during their reports against the Erdogan government. Burhanettin Bulut, Vice-President of the Republican Popular Party of the Opposition (CHP), said that “the only goal of those who brought these ugly images of Turkey to life and used the judiciary as a cake is to intimidate journalists who criticize the government and the free media.” Soykan had to receive the “History of the Year” prize on Thursday evening, according to contemporary journalists' Association. “Even if the news on the illegalities of recent operations and the news they have written against gangs and sects disturb some people, we will continue to say: journalism is not a crime! Our colleagues must be released as soon as possible,” added the association. Published by: Louis OOLOFSE

