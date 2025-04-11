PTI leaders do not meet Imran





The founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, made gestures as he speaks during an interview, in Lahore, March 17, 2023. Reuters

Rawalpindi: A tense impasse took place on Thursday in front of Adiala prison, while the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) were denied with the founder of PTI Imran Khan.

The incident sparked a storm of accusations, the leaders of the opposition alleging a blatant contempt for the orders of the court and a rupture of the rule of law.

Addressing the media near the prison, the chief of the MWM, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, delivered a scathing critic of the current state. Currently, there is no constitution or the rule of law in Pakistan, he said, saying that the Federation was facing a blow.

He asked how a nation of 250 million people could be governed in this way and expressed serious concerns about our hands in Balutchistan.

The chief of the MWM said that the judicial orders were ignored and that the judiciary had no value.

In addition, the leaders of the PTI, notably the head of the opposition to the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, the spokesperson for Party, Niazullah Niazi and Ahmad Khan Bachhar, were one of those who were prohibited from meeting the former Prime Minister.

Addressing the media, Omar Ayub revealed that he had written a letter to the Superintendent of Adiala prison, highlighting the planned meeting and the previous submission of the visitors' list.

He stressed that the largest bench in Islamabad High Courts had issued clear directives concerning such meetings, which were permanently raped. To deny access, he argued, constituted an outrage of the court. He announced to file a plea for outrage against the Adiala prison administration so as not to have let them meet the founder of the party despite the orders of the court.

He said the delegation had arrived in prison before 1 p.m., adding that the orders of the anti -terrorist courts in this regard were also ignored. He also said that the prison staff even refused to accept his letter. Khan also alleged the ill -treatment of the sisters of the founders of the PTI and the arrest of other leaders, saying that their supporters were detained in police custody.

Regarding party issues, he minimized internal conflicts, affirming the unity behind their leader and prioritizing the release of Imran Khan and his wife, as well as other arrested leaders.

He also revealed that ATC cases had been recorded against him in several cities the same day.

PTI spokesperson, Niazullah Niazi, corroborated the report of the refused access, declaring that the Islamabad High Course Order for meetings based on the submitted list was raped.

He said six leaders were to meet Imran to discuss the national situation and ask for advice on the KP Mines & Minerals bill.

