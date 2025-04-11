PM Modi To visit Varanasi today for the 50th time, launch projects of a value of RS 3,880 crore





Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit his parliamentary district, Varanasi, today where he will inaugurate and lay the basic stone for up to 44 development projects collectively evaluated at Rs 3,880 crore. It will be in particular the 50th visit of Narendra Modi in the holy city after having become Prime Minister in 2014. Prime Minister Modi A land will be at LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI International Airport at 10 a.m. and will go directly to Mehdiganj for a public meeting. A public address is also planned for PM Modi, with the event to be held in the Ring Road, apart from the limits of the city, to ensure accessibility to rural participants and to mitigate the effects of summer heat and traffic congestion. PM to deploy key projects An important part of the projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi will focus on rural development. These include 130 drinking water bodies, 100 new Anganwadi centers, 356 libraries, a Polytechnic College in Pindra and a Government Diploma College. In the police sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a public transport inn on the police lines and the police barracks in Ramnagar, as well as four rural roads. Urban development will also see a major boost, with embellishment projects in Shastri Ghat and Samne Ghat, and work undertaken by railways and the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA). Among the projects with current foundation stones, 25 are worth 2,250 roots of rupees, mainly targeting electrical infrastructure. These include the construction of 15 new substations, the installation of transformers and 1,500 km of new electric lines. A new 220 kV substation is scheduled near Chaukaghat to ensure 24-hour power supply without interruption. PM Modi will also launch work on three new overflights and several road payment projects in the city. In addition, foundation stones will be placed for school renovation work and two new stages in Shivpur and UP College. The infrastructure linked to the airport, such as the laying of the tunnels to facilitate expansion, is also part of the route. Safety provisions The security arrangements for the visit of PM Modi are important. Police commissioner Mohit Agrawal and security ADG Raghuveer LAL said that around 4,000 police, provincial armed police (PAC) and paramilitary police will be deployed. This includes six police superintendents (SPS), eight additional SPs and 33 Circle officers (COS). The roof deployment, monitoring of drones and video surveillance and temporary parking areas near the room have been planned. The entrance to the place will only be authorized after a in -depth verification and a Frisking, including on the VIP routes. BJP City president Pradeep Agrahari shared that Modi will spend about two and a half hours in Varanasi. “The workers of the party welcome the PM with a breath of conches, drums and shower flowers in many places. The telesaurization and posters have been installed in the city to welcome it,” PTI news agency quoted it as saying. Posted by: Sahil sinha Posted on: April 11, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/modi-varanasi-visit-development-projects-pm-in-kashi-security-arrangements-2707256-2025-04-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos