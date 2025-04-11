The judge reigns that Trump cannot get rid of Central Park Five Defamation La Laws





President Donald Trump has lost an offer to reject a defamation trial brought by the complainants known as five exempts (formerly the Central Park Five). Thursday's decision on Thursday brings Trump closer to potential civil liability for the comments he made about them during a presidential debate against Kamala Harris last year, but that does not guarantee that the complainants will finally succeed in their case.

Trumps history with Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron Brown and Korey Wise dates back to decades. They were adolescents in 1989 when they were accused of attempted murder, rape and other crimes after a woman named Patricia Meili was attacked while jogging in Manhattans Central Park. Before they were charged, Trump released a full -page newspaper advertisement which did not name but clearly referring to what they call: bringing the death penalty. Bring our police back!

Four of them (not Salaam) admitted, then retracted their confessions and maintained their innocence. They were all found guilty of at least some of the accusations. Years later, a different person confessed and his convictions were canceled in 2002.

Trump has continued to question their innocence over the years, which has led to a debate from recent years with Harris who sparked the trial. After the Democrat spoke of the announcement of the republican newspaper calling for their execution, said Trump, they admitted that they said they had pleaded guilty. And I said, well, if they were guilty, they seriously injured a person, killed a person finally. And if they have pleaded guilty, they are not guilty.

Rejecting Trumps' request to reject, American district judge Wendy Beetlestone wrote that he could be plausibly deduced that Trump had sufficient knowledge of the complainants for condemnation and exemption for understanding that the complainants did not plead guilty, nobody died because of the crimes that day at Central Park, and that the applicants are indeed not guilty.

The decision was not a total loss for the president. The judge appointed by Obama declared that the complainants had not yet welcomed their legal burden for one of their defamation theories or for their assertion that Trump had intentionally inflicted emotional distress, writing this last point that they had not suffered physical damage.

Although the fate of civil affairs is still to be determined, the decision recalls that, unlike some of Trump's legal exhibitions which disappeared during his election, other exhibitions remain.

