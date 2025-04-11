



Australia quickly refused China's offer to “join the hands” against Donald Trump's prices, while Washington degenerates his trade war with Beijing. The White House recently imposed an import tax of 10% on Australian products, but for China – Australia's largest trading partner – increased 125% prices. China's ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian argued that joint resistance is “the only means” to stop the “hegemonic and intimidation behavior of the United States”, calling for Canberra's cooperation in an opinion article on Thursday. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, however, said that the Australians “would speak for ourselves”, while the country's Minister of Defense said that the nation “would not hold the hand of China”.

“It is a question of continuing the national interests of Australia, and not of making common calls with China,” Richard Marles told Australian Broadcasting Corporation. A few hours earlier, Trump had radically changed course on his radical prices program, announcing a 90 -day break for countries struck by high American rates. Meanwhile, a 10% price would apply. China was the exception, however. Instead, the United States has imposed an additional bump on import costs, after Beijing announced that it would impose 84% of counter-tale in the United States. Canberra expressed his anger at the prices, but said that he would not retaliate, in place of new negotiations with the White House. In his element of opinion for nine newspapers, Xiao said that the United States had “armed” commercial problems and expressed concern that a “weak compromise” would allow Trump to “sabotage international order” and drag the world economy into a “quagmire” and an “abyss”. Australia and China have “mutually beneficial and long-standing cooperation” and have to work together to “protect a fair and free trading environment,” he added. “The international community … should firmly say no to unilateralism and protectionism.” Albanese told journalists on Thursday that Australia's commercial relationship with China was important, but said Australia focusing on other export opportunities outside the United States. “Eighty percent of trade does not imply the United States. There are opportunities for Australia and we intend to seize them,” he said. Marles said that Australia was also trying to reduce its dependence on China, to strengthen “economic resilience”, adding that the emphasis would be on the diversification of trade, in particular with Indonesia, India, the United Kingdom and Water. The Australian Minister of Commerce, Don Farrell, has held meetings with Japan, Singapore, South Korea and India in recent days.

