You can call it an interview, a podcast or even a masterclass. But for me it was like India, talking to the world. Yes, I heard world leaders speak. But never like that. And certainly not with so much soul. It was not just a podcast. It was the most powerful conversation in the world.

The world may not have stopped, but my thoughts surely did it, when I came across the conversation that looked like a historic sign Narendra Modi seated in front of none other than Lex Fridman. It was not only a podcast, it was a prism through which I relay India, his past, his promises and the man who put him to everything. I looked at the podcast twice. Not because it was difficult to understand, but because it was too easy to miss the depth if you do not listen with your heart. Each word pronounced brought weight, and each break held the memory. I have seen many interviews, some staging, some hollows and others too diplomatic to signify anything. But he was raw, honest and deeply philosophical. It was not a head – between a leader and a host; He was a global citizen who was trying to decode the spirit of a statesman who went from the dust of the streets to the ranks of power.

“AI can never replace human intelligence.” This line remained with me. Prime Minister Modi did not only make a declaration on artificial intelligence to which he would reassign belief in human capacity, which I am as cashmere could deeply relate. We have seen how the machines replaced the spirits, and yet, here is a leader reiterating the supremacy of imagination on imitation. He said that India will not only participate in the growth of the AIS, but also in a must for its completion. “The journey of the world on the AI ​​will remain incomplete without India,” he noted, and at that time, I did not hear a nationalist, I heard a realistic. He was not only talking about a state man informed in technology. He spoke like someone who knows the smell of the wet earth after the rain, someone who still walks barefoot through the struggles of the peoples. It is rare, perhaps even unknown of 0ce Prime Minister in office uses a global scene to remind people that India does not only want a seat at the table, it wants to completely re-do the table.

Then came the moment that made me feel that the story was breathing through the screen. Lex Fridman spoke of the 2002 Godhra riots, a subject so politically charged that most would vanish. But Modi did not start. Instead, he called it a “tragedy of unimaginable magnitude”. He recognized the pain, recalled how Gujarat had undergone more than 250 riots before 2002, and underlined the need for constructive criticism, rooted in fact, and not on prejudices. In my opinion, it was not a defense, but a criticism of democratic submission is the soul of democracy, he said. It reminded me of a conversation that I had with a teacher in Srinagar. He told me that the real leadership does not concern the way you speak loudly, but how calmly you listen to when the world shouts. That day, Modi listened, even when the past resonated. What also marked me was when Modi spoke of decision -making. Lex asked him how he manages the pressure when high stake choices are on the table. And there, Modi leaves us on something that no book has ever told us, his travels. I may be the only politician in India who spent the night in 8,590% of the districts in this country, he said. Suddenly, his decisions seemed less on command and more on compassion. Because when you sleep under someone's roof, you don't forget their ceiling. There is another type of humility that comes from lived experiences. It is easy to call you the leader of 1.4 billion people. It is more difficult to sleep among them, listen to their sorrow, learn their dialects and carry this weight with grace. What we saw in this podcast was not only a summary of Modis policies was a glimpse of the philosophy behind them.

As a cashmere person, I often want political discourse that does not feel foreign. For once, here is a leader who did not seem scripted. His belief in Indias Youth, his confidence in technology, his reflections on philosophy and his fierce defense of the unity have all joined one of the most underessible dialogues that I have assisted lately.

