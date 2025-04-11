



US President Donald Trump signed an executive decree Wednesday repealing the limits to the water from the insignificant bathroom imposed by previous Democratic presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Biden and Obama introduced these limits to increase efficiency and keep water. Where their objective was on the environment, the order of the Trumps aims to make the showers of the Americas again, an information sheet of the White House known.

The shower potatoes, he added, will not be lower and worthless.

The assets to release the regulations shower head, he said, helps the washing her beautiful hair. This came at a time when its back and forth tariff policies had brought billions of dollars on the stock market markets, which plunged after its declaration of trade war on the rest of the world, to resume part of its territory lost after prevailing on sudden prices on most countries.

Here is more on Trumps the last order:

What is Trumps Executive offers on shower potatoes?

Trump's order calls on the Energy Secretary Chris Wright to reverse the definitions of what constitutes a shower head that can be used in the United States, as implemented by Obama and Biden. Biden's definition was 13,000 narcotic words. The Oxford English Dictionary, on the other hand, defines the shower head in a short penalty, says the information sheet of the White House.

Trump wants to return to a federal energy law of 1992, which establishes the water pressure standard for 2.5 gallon showers (9.5 liters) per minute. Over the years, new shower heads have started to include several nozzles or spray systems.

To ensure the conservation of water, the Obama administration clarified the rule in 2013 to say that even if a shower head has several nozzles, they should not collectively release more than 2.5 gallons per minute.

The order of the assets, in fact, would allow each nozzle to eject up to 2.5 gallons of water per minute. So if a four -nozzle shower head, it could free up to 10 gallons per minute.

These changes have served a radical green agenda that worsened life for everyday Americans, says the White House information sheet on the Obama era rule. Excessive recovery stifles the American economy, strengthens bureaucrats and stifles personal freedom.

In my case, I like to take a nice shower, take care of my beautiful hair, said Trump by signing the command in the oval office.

I have to stay in the shower for 15 minutes until it is wet. It comes out drop by drop, drop, drip. It's ridiculous.

Has Trump already lighter the shower head rules?

During his first administration, Trump reversed the rule of the Obama era to allow several nozzles on a shower head with each spray of 2.5 gallons of water per minute individually, increasing the amount of authorized water released by a singular shower head. This was finalized in December 2020.

So, shower heads, you take a shower, the water does not come out. You want to wash your hands, the water does not come out. So what are you doing? Are you staying there longer or do you take a shower longer? Because my hair I don't know for you, but it must be perfect. Perfect, Trump said on the campaign trail in 2019. He complained about the low water pressure several times since.

In 2021, the Biden Administration preversed it on the relaxation of water flow rules. Biden returned to the 2013 Obamas rule to allow a global of 2.5 gallons of water per minute for a shower head, regardless of the number of nozzles.

Biden defeated this progress and the shower wars continued, says the Information sheet of the White House.

How could that affect Americans?

The average family spends $ 1,000 each year for water costs, according to an information sheet from the American environmental protection agency (EPA), the last update on March 24. The EPA estimated that households could save more than $ 380 per year if they have modernized their homes with labeled fixed and household appliances. A shower head qualifies for the Watersense label if it does not release more than two gallons (7.6 liters) per minute.

A report supported by the American government, published in 2019, has issued a warning that climate change and population growth increase the risk of water shortage in many regions of the United States.

