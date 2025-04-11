Trump Allies relieved by the world's prices





The political allies of American president Donald Trump reacted with relief after Wednesday's return to the prices, insisting that it was part of a wider plan.

Trump fell back to impose global prices or import taxes. But he increased his trade war with China and maintained a rate rate of less than 10% in place worldwide.

The White House said it was a negotiation tactic to extract more favorable commercial conditions from other countries. The supporter of the billionaire Bill Ackman, who previously questioned the president's justification, said that he had been “brilliantly executed”.

But a skeptical republican senator said that the reference rate of 10%, always a century more for American protectionism, was “bad”.

The New York Times suggested that Trump was finally convinced to act by investors selling American government obligations, although his team has given a different version of the events.

Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, said dozens of countries during the recent market of market volatility contacted the United States to renegotiate its trade relations. “It was his strategy from the start,” said Bessen to journalists.

“President Trump has created a maximum negotiation lever effect for himself,” added Bessent.

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and the president of the House Mike Johnson, a republican colleague, echoed this theme.

Trump said his import taxes would tackle injustice in the world trading system, as well as bringing jobs and factories to the American coast.

The markets around the world have rallied after Trump's tour – something that his allies were also quick to highlight, as well as the growing isolation of China.

Offering his own approval in an article on X, Ackman quoted Trump The Art of the Deal's book, applauding the American president for his “manual”.

Ackman previously urged additional prices break, which he said could cause “a self-induced economic nuclear winter”. The warning was a gap for Ackman's pre-electoral support in Trump.

Some Republicans – including a group of American senators – have taken a more relieved tone.

“I think jubilation is a word too strong, but … it was positive,” Senator John Cornyn told Politico.

Addressing the same point of sale, Senator Rand Paul continued his criticism on Trump's prices. He underlined the rate of “reference” for the countries of the world.

“Ten percent prices are bad, but they are better than 60%,” he said, according to Politico.

The members of the chamber interviewed anonymously by Axios went further. One said that a lack of communication from the inner circle of Trump let them blind, and a second deplored that they discovered by the media.

