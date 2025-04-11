The house approves the budgetary framework of Trump's “big” invoice after an intense quarrel that swings GOP HOLDOUTS | National

The Republicans of Washington House (AP) narrowly approved their budgetary framework Thursday, a political turnaround after President Mike Johnson Worked at night to satisfy the Holpens of the GOP which had refused to advance billions of dollars in tax alleviation without reductions in deeper spending.

Johnson was held with the head of the majority of the Senate John Thune early in the morning at the Capitol and said President Donald Trump Big and Magnificent Bill, who is looking for up to 1.5 billion of dollars in federal programs and services, was on the right track. The speaker suddenly interrupted the vote on Wednesday evening.

I think we have the votes, said Johnson, R-La. Well, take the next step.

THUNE, RS.D., also tried to ensure the conservatives of the room that many GOP senators are aligned with their quest for discounts.

We will certainly do everything we can, said Thune.

The 216-214 vote advanced the budgetary plan, an important step for Johnson, and the next step in a long process to unlock the centerpiece to the presidents domestic agenda tax reductions, mass deportations and a smaller federal government. A failed vote, especially since the convulsing economy Trumps Trade Warswould have been a major setback for the ruling party in Washington. Two conservative republicans voted against this, just like all Democrats.

Trump, during a black tie fundraising dinner this week, the Republicans urged “stopping the budget.

Thursday morning, Trump had changed his tone, displaying on social networks that it goes very well. “”

The biggest tax reductions in the history of the United States !!! Getting closer, said Trump.

The action of the house always leaves weeks, even months, to come, on a final product, with more votes in the congress. Johnson could only lose some detractors of his thin republican majority. The Democrats, in the minority, do not have the votes to stop the package, but they warned against this.

But Wednesday afternoon, the result was in mass. At least a dozen conservative republicans, if not more, were firmly against the plan. Several of them, including members of the ultra -conservative Freedom Caucus, have made the unusual step to walk through the Capitol to meet in private the leaders of the GOP of the Senate to insist on deeper cuts.

As night fell, Johnson pulled a group of Republicans in a private meeting room when the room procedures stopped. They stayed in the night while haunting alternatives and were back in the morning.

Johnson said he spoke with Trump for about five minutes while the GOP meeting took place. The speaker said they were trying to understand the minimal number of cuts and savings that will satisfy everyone.

The president is very impatient for us to do so, said Johnson.

But the conservatives of the GOP, including several of those who met Trump this week, feared that the plan of the Senate GOP, Approved last weekendhas not reduced expenses to the level they deem necessary to help prevent deficits.

The calculation does not add up, the representative Chip Roy, R-Texas, had posted earlier on social networks.

Representative Andy Harris, R-MD., President of Freedom Caucus, led others to meet the senators.

All we can do is make sure they understand where we were coming from and how much we want to work with them to go to the final product, Thune said afterwards.

But he extended the idea that the room returns a modified version, which would require another voting session all night like the one that the senators endured last weekend. We cannot do this, said Thune.

In the end, republican representatives Thomas Massie from Kentucky and representative Victoria SPARTZ from Indiana voted.

The Chamber and the Senate are in the start phase of a process that will take weeks or even months, because they transform their budgetary resolutions into a legislative text a final product with more votes later this spring or summer.

The Democratic Democrat of the Hakeem Jeffries Chamber of New York said that the budgetary plan is reckless and insensitive, offering reductions to give tax relief to the rich.

Were there to specify, said Jeffries. The everyday Americans who find it difficult to reach both ends.

At the heart of the budgetary framework is the republican effort to preserve the approved tax reductions in 2017, during the first term of Trump, while adding the new ones he promised during his campaign in 2024. This does not include any tax on wages, social security income and others, raising the price to some 7 billions of dollars during the decade.

The package also allows budgetary increases with some $ 175 billion to pay Trump's deportation operations and for the Ministry of Defense to strengthen military spending.

It would be partially paid with deep cuts to domestic programs, including health care, as part of the 2 dollars of discounts described in the version of the house. Several Republican senators have reported that they are not willing to go so far.

To extract the costs, the Senate uses an unusual accounting method which does not have the costs of preserving tax reductions of 2017, $ 4.5 billions of dollars, as new expenses, another factor which is in the process of enraging the conservatives of the room.

Two Republican senators did not vote last weekend. The senator from Maine Susan Collins opposed Medicaid cups in the room, while the Kentucky Rand Paul senator argued that the whole was based on fish mathematics that would add to debt.

The plan would also increase the country's debt limit to allow more loans to pay the bills. Trump wanted the legislators to withdraw the politically difficult issue of the table. With a debt now at 36 billions of dollars, the Treasury Department said that there would be a shortage of funds by August.

But the room and the Senate must also resolve their differences on the limit of the debt. The GOP chamber increases the debt limit by $ 4 billions, but the Senate raised it to 5 dollars, the Congress would therefore only have to review the question after the mid-term elections in November 2026.

With Trump's trade wars on the debate, the Republicans of the House slipped a provision in a procedural vote which would prevent measures in the House as the Senate took it for disapprove of the pruks.

The writers of the Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick, Stephen Groves, Leah Askarinam and Matt Brown contributed to this report.