



President Trump lost his candidacy to end a defamation trial submitted by members of the so-called Central Park Five, said a federal judge.

Trump is accused of having made false statements during his debate in 2024 with the president of the time, Kamala Harris, the five black and Latinos men who were wrongly sentenced to a white jogger in New York in 1989.

In his decision, the judge of the American district court of Pennsylvania, Wendy Beelestone, authorized the applicants to modify their complaint and the case to continue, despite the legal team of the president who said nothing, he said that the defamation.

The trial claims that Trump made false statements on Central Park Five

During the debate in 2024, Harris criticized Mr. Trump, the republican presidential candidate at the time, for having released “a complete announcement in the New York Times calling for the execution of five young black and Latinos boys who were innocent, the Central Park Five”.

The complainants – Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron Brown and Korey Wise – claim that Mr. Trump has falsely guilty of crime and killed a person when he replied: “It is the most divided presidency Divide the mayor Bloomberg agrees with me on the Central Park Five.

Their trial maintains that the declaration was “manifestly false” because they never pleaded guilty and that the victim of the attack was not killed.

In a statement, Mr. Trump's lawyer Karin Sweigart said: “This baseless trial is another unfounded and baseless attack against President Trump. Protect the rights of the first amendment not only of the president, but of all the Americans.”

What was the Central Park Five case?

The Central Park Five were adolescents at the time of the assault against Trisha Meili, a white jogger, in Central Park.

The five were arrested and charged with the rape and assault of Meili and other crimes. They pleaded not guilty and maintained their innocence throughout the trial, but were sentenced in 1990.

The five were exempt and overthrew their convictions in 2002, when DNA evidence was paired with another man who admitted the attacks. They have been known since the “exempt five” since then.

Salaam is now a member of the New York Municipal Council, Santana recently announced that he presented himself for a seat of the municipal council, and Richardson recently launched a workshop on civil rights in the Bronx to help students understand their rights during police meetings.

