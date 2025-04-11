



The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for three new overflights as well as various road writing initiatives and school renovation work and two stages in Shivpur and Up College.file | Photo credit: Ani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary district of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Friday April 11, 2025). It will be aimed at a public gathering and inaugurated and the foundation stones base for 44 projects worth more than 3,880 crushes. Among the projects, Mr. Modi inauguration will appear regimes related to rural development, including 130 drinking water projects, 100 new Anganwadi centers, 356 libraries, a Polytechnic college in Pindra and a Government Diploma College. The Prime Minister will throw the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth more than 3,880 crores in Varanasi. In accordance with its commitment to the development of infrastructure, in particular the improvement of road connectivity in Varanasi, it will inaugurate and throw the foundation stone for various road projects in the region. In addition, he will lay the foundation stone for a road bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, overflights in Bhikharip and Manduadih Crossings of the city and an underground highway tunnel on the NH-31 at the Varanasi office at 980 crores, indicates a declaration of the Prime Ministers (PMO). The press release added, giving a boost to the electricity infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two 400 kV transmission stations and 220 kv and associated transmission lines of Jaunpur, Chandauli and Ghazipur districts of the Varanasi division worth more than 1,045 crore. It will also lay the basic stone of a 220 kV transmission sub-station in Chaukaghat, Varanasi, a transmission sub-station of 132 kV to Ghazipur and increase in the electricity distribution system of the city of Varanasi worth more than 775 crore. Mr. Modi will inaugurate a transit hostel on the police line and the provincial Campus Campus of the Constabulary Armé (PAC), aimed at improving safety personnel installations. He will also throw the basic stone of new administrative buildings in various police stations and a residential inn in the police line. He will also inaulerate the redevelopment of the Ghats at Ganga River. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the redevelopment of Samne Ghat and Shastri Ghat in Ganga River, 130 drinking water bodies within the framework of the Jal Jeevan mission worth more than 345 crores, the improvement of six municipal services in Varanasi and landscaping and sculpture installations in various Varanasi sites, added the official declaration. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also give Ayushman Vay Vandana cards at the first time for the elderly in profit over 70 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-to-visit-varanasi-lay-foundation-for-several-projects-april-11-2025/article69438080.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

