What does Trump's pricing break for world trade mean?

There was a historic upheaval in American trade policy.

The announcement of the so -called “reciprocal prices” by Donald Trump on April 2 – which he called the “Liberation Day” – sent a shock wave through the world trading system and the financial markets.

And the break of the 90 -day president on some of these prices on April 9 sparked a rally of rescue on the stock markets.

But where do the roller coaster mountains of new American pricing announcements – and partial inversions – in fact left the situation?

And what does all this mean for global trade?

What does the break mean?

The announced break only applies to some of the new prices – import taxes – that Donald Trump announced on April 2.

The new minimum rate rate of 10%, which entered into force on Saturday April 5, is still in place for goods from all countries, including the United Kingdom.

There are exemptions for pharmaceuticals and micropuces and some other elements.

But this price of 10% in itself is a major change in American trade relations with all other countries.

And for China, the rate will not drop at all but will be increased to 125%, plus 20% linked to fentanyl medication.

Nevertheless, the break means that rates above 10% for 59 other territories will be suspended until July.

This includes 46% on Vietnam, 44% on Sri Lanka and 20% on the European Union.

AFP

It is a relief for these nations, in particular developing countries which are strongly relying on exports of manufactured products to America.

Exports to the United States are equivalent to 30% of the economy of Vietnam and there were fears that a 46% rate would have plunged the nation of Southeast Asia.

But Vietnam and others will always pay the new minimum rate rate of 10% while before, many were faced with considerably lower samples.

And countries like Australia and South Korea, which had free trade agreements with Washington – which means no price on many exports to the United States – will always see a major break in their trade relations with America. They will also be subject to the price of 10%.

The president unilaterally torn these free trade agreements – as well as that of America with Canada and Mexico, which Trump signed during his first mandate.

What about Trump's other rates?

Many other prices that Trump has announced since his return to the White House remains in place and are not affected by the break.

This includes:

25% of prices on all imports of cars in America, including from UK25% prices on steel and aluminum imports, including products made from these 25% metal rates on many imports from Mexico and Canada.

In general terms, economists warn to what extent the break really changes the management of the United States's overall trade policy should not be exaggerated.

Bloomberg Economics calculated the average price of the United States on all its imports which was to go to 27% before yesterday's break, the highest in more than 100 years.

And after the break, they believe that it will reach 24%, which is always the highest of a century.

The break on certain prices made relatively little difference for two reasons.

First of all, because the universal rate of 10% on all American imports always applies.

Secondly, due to the president's simultaneous increase, in addition to the break, in the rate rate imposed on all imports from China, from 104% to 125%.

The United States imported $ 440 billion (340 billion) of Chinese goods in 2024, according to official data from the United States.

This still represented around 13% of all imports of American goods.

What does this mean for the global economy?

Most economists think, even after the break, all of this represents a major change in American trade policy, which will harm the world economy.

And the intensification of the American trade war with China in addition to this should cause other damage.

China and the United States between them were to represent around 43% of the world economy by the International Monetary Fund in 2025.

A slowdown in the two savings following the trade conflict will have a negative effect on most other countries.

And economists warn that the impact of the additional uncertainty created by Trump's break will undermine the global economy by retaining business investment.

And the United Kingdom?

Before the Trump break, some hoped that the United Kingdom could potentially benefit from the new series of Trump prices.

The relatively lower price of the United Kingdom to 10% could have encouraged certain multinationals to produce more in Britain-rather than in the EU, which faced a tariff of 20%-for export to the United States.

The EU is now faced with the same American price as the United Kingdom that the incentive has disappeared, although the British government finally hopes to negotiate a free trade agreement with the United States to eliminate the tariff by 10%.

It is also true that the majority of the United Kingdom exports to the United States are services, rather than goods, and services are not affected by American prices.

Nevertheless, the United Kingdom is now in the same position as almost all other countries in the world with regard to American price barriers on goods.

The United Kingdom is still faced with the American price of 25% on aluminum and steel exports – and also on products derived from these metals.

The United Kingdom has exported $ 720 million (558 million) raw and aluminum steel to America in 2024 according to the United Nations.

And the calculations of the Global Trade Alert Research Group suggest that British exports of metallic products which are exposed to these new prices amounted to $ 2.9 billion in 2024.

The United Kingdom is also subject to the new US 25% price of car rate import on cars.

Office for the National Statistics Office show that the United Kingdom has exported $ 9 billion in cars to the United States in 2024, or approximately a quarter of its exports of total cars.

