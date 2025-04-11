Indonesia Seks to join Turkiyes Kaan Fighter Jet Project





Jakarta. President Prabowo Subaianto recently told his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Indonesia would like to participate in the development of Kaan fighter planes. Jakarta's wish to deepen the defense ties with Ankara is not surprising, given their existing bilateral cooperation and their military history of Prabowo. Prabowo is currently on a five leg tour of the Middle East, Ankara being the second stop after Abu Dhabi. Prabowo wanted to return Erdogan's visit after the latter came to Indonesia a few months ago. It was during his trip from Ankara that Prabowo unveiled the interest of Indonesia for Kaan: a fifth generation fifth generation project project led by the manufacturer of Turkish state weapons Aerospace Industries (TAI). The British aerospace company BAE Systems is also involved in development as a subcontractor. “We are very grateful. Indonesia wants to participate in the joint development of the fifth generation fighter, Jet Kaan. We want to work with Turkish industry to develop submarines,” Prabowo told Ankara on a local time on Thursday. Prabowo has not come into the details of Indonesia's participation in Kaan or in the underwater project. Erdogan also did not make a specific commentary on Kaan, although he revealed that the two leaders had “examined our current projects and new cooperation opportunities, including joint production in the defense industry”. When Erdogan visited Bogor earlier this year, the Turkish defense company Baykar signed an agreement to build a drone manufacturing plant in Indonesia. Baykar associates with the Indonesian holding hold -up republikorp to set up a joint venture for the production of local drones. Indonesia has tried to upgrade its arsenal. Before assuming power, Prabowo was the Minister of Defense of the predecessor and former political rival Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. As part of its campaign promise, Prabowo has promised to gradually increase defense expenses to modernize Indonesian military equipment. The Kaan plane is still under development, although it has already made its first flight last year. Like Prabowo, Erdogan wants to improve his country's defense systems with Kaan set to replace F-16 Turkish army F-16 fighter planes. Kaan de Turkiye drew the attention of several foreign governments. Aside from Indonesia, reports show that Saudi Arabia plans to buy these planes. The United Arab Emirates would have expressed their interest in the project. Tags: keywords:

