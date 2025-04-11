“ Major of the Foreign Foreign Policy '': Tweet 2011 of PM Modi Target Upa on Tahawwur Rana becomes viral

Last update: April 11, 2025, 08:29 is

Many Internet users have congratulated and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Tahawwur Rana. (Photo: YouTube / Narendra Modi)

A post of social media dating from 2011 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now going when India has managed to extradite Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of the brains of the terrorist attacks of Mumbai. He had deplored the main setback of foreign policy “after the United States said the main innocent accused.”

Now, the message on X, then known as Twitter, is greeted and shared by Internet users. Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat, criticized the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh after the United States had erased accusations in deadly terrorist attacks in 2008.

The United States declaring Tahawwur Rana Innocent in the attack of Mumbai have dishonored the sovereignty of India and it is a major setback of foreign policy “, he said.

Many Internet users have congratulated and credited Modi for the extradition of Rana, a Canadian citizen of 64 -year -old Pakistani origin who was arrested by NIA as soon as he walked from a special flight to Delhi airport.

What does Modi Govt say, the opposition on successful extradition?

Although the BJP said that Ranas Extradition is a great success of the government led by Modi, the Congress rejected this by saying that the Government of the NDA has not launched the process but benefited from mature, consistent and strategic diplomacy “which started under UPA.

Tahawwur Ranas Extradition is a great success of the Diplomacy of Prime Minister Modis, “said Shah at the top of the rise of Bharat News18. He said that the effort of Modi governments was to justify those who attack honor, the land and people.

Shah also searched the congress, saying that those who were at the helm at the time of Mumbai's terrorist attack in 2008 could not bring Rana to India to deal with the trial.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Rana in Chicago a year after attacks in October 2009 for having supported an abandoned plan to attack a newspaper in Copenhagen (Denmark) and provide material support to Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let). He was sentenced in 2011 to this case and sentenced to 14 years in prison. But, conspiracy accusations were acquitted to provide material support to Mumbai terrorist attacks.

The head of the Congress and former Minister of the Interior P Chidambaram, said that the government of Modi had not obtained any breakthrough to make the extradition possible, nor the result of a quantity. He said that it was a testimony to what the Indian state can achieve when diplomacy, the application of the law and international cooperation are prosecuted sincerely and without any kind of safe.

While the Modi government rushes to take credit for this development, the truth is far from their rotation, “he said in a statement.

Chidambaram, who was Minister of the Union of the Interior from November 2008 to July 2012, said that the courses began on November 11, 2009, when NIA recorded a case in New Delhi against David Coleman Headley (American citizen), Rana and other people involved in the conspiracy of 26/11.

Even if Rana was acquitted by an American courtyard of direct involvement in the attack of 26/11 in June 2011, he was sentenced for other offenses related to terrorism and sentenced to 14 years in prison. The UPA government has publicly expressed its disappointment in the face of its acquittal and maintained diplomatic pressure alive, “he added.

(With PTI entries)