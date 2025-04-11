Hasto Serang Jokowi from behind the country of inheritance of prisoners makes PRABOWO difficult

Guardant.id – Behind bars, the secretary general of PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Hasto Kristiento criticized strong criticism to President Joko Widodo. Thanks to a letter read before a follow -up trial at the corruption court (corruption) on Friday (11/4), Hasto accused that the economic difficulties that occur today, including the heavy burden which will face by the president -elected Prabowo Subsianto, is a direct result of the errors of the Jokowi government in the management of the country.

The letter was read by PDIP politician, Gunur Romli, in the courtroom of the Jakarta Central district court. In the account of his letter, Hasto stressed the importance of all the elements of the United Nation overcoming the impact of what he called the abuse of power by the 7th President of Indonesia.

“All the impacts that occur, including economic difficulties and efficiency in the current government of Pak Prabowo, are the result of the country's fault by Joko Widodo,” said Gunur Romli when reading a letter from Hasto, quoted by CNN Indonesia on Friday (11/4/2025).

Not only does a question of political criticism, but Hasto also described how he suffered a period of detention. He said prison has become a place of reflection and soul.

According to Gunutur, while being selected, Hasto suffered a special fast up to 36 hours without eating and drinking, as well as exercising regularly. As a result, its weight fell by 6 kilograms. He also continued to pray for the nation, in particular for the struggle to maintain justice and release the people from the fear of speaking.

“The crystallization of values ​​and enthusiasm in detention. Mas Hasto continues to promote the importance of the rule of law. Without a fair law, there will be no prosperity,” said Gunutur.

Hasto KristiyTeo is currently a defendant in the case and alleged investigation of corruption. He was accused of having obstructed the efforts of the KPK in the arrest of my mirror of my former PDIP legislative candidate who had been free since 2020.

In addition, Hasto was also accused of having united the former KPU commissioner, Wahyu Setiawan, at 600 million RP, as well as three other people: Donny Tri Istiqomah, Saeful Bahri and Harun Masiku.

Saeful has been convicted, Donny has been appointed suspect, while Harun has still been released so far.

With his exception, Hasto asked the panel of judges to release him from the indictment. He considered that the KPK prosecutor had not proven the criminal elements appropriately and clearly, and cited the principles of legal law at Dubio Pro Reo in the event of doubt, so he had to line up on the side of the accused.

However, the KPK prosecutor remains in an establishment. They stressed that the indictment against Hasto was in accordance with the provisions of the law of criminal procedure, both formally and material.

Hasto's letter has become a net political file in the middle of the legal process. His criticism of Jokowi and his concern for the future of the Prabowo administration reflected efforts to continue playing a political role behind the prisoners.

But on the other hand, the legal process continues. The prosecutor remains confident in his indictment, and the court is now a step to determine if Hasto is really only a political victim, or the author who tries to protect behind the story of the resistance.