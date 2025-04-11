After a dramatic week, is Trump closer to his commercial goals?





Anthony Zucher
north America corresponding to Washington
@ awzucherepa

Donald Trump announced last week a massive tariff plan that would have upset the world economic order as well as trade relations established for a long time with the American allies.

But this plan – or at least an important part of the IS – is on the ice after the president has suspended higher prices in most countries for 90 days while leaning in a trade war with China.

So, with this partial reversal, is Trump closer to the achievement of his business objectives? Here is a quick glance at five of his key ambitions and where they are now.

1) Better commercial offers

What Trump said: for decades, our country has been looted, looted and looted by nearby nations and far, both friend and enemy

Trump's original commercial plan has packed a big punch that landed in the world, with a basic price at 10% on everyone (including certain uninhabited islands) and additional “reciprocal” prices on the 60 counties which, according to him, were the worst offenders.

He sent allies and adversaries to blur, while they were looking at the prospect of a debilitating blow to their savings.

The White House was quick to boast of all the world leaders who contacted the president to conclude agreements and offer commercial concessions “more than 75”, according to the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Although the administration has not published a list of all the countries which, according to Trump, “kissed my ass” and promising to do anything, the United States announced that it was in negotiation with South Korea and Japan, among others.

The to remember: American trade partners have 90 days to conclude a kind of agreement with Trump, and the clock turns. But the fact that talks occur indicates that the president is good for getting something for his efforts.

2) Stimulate American industry

What Trump said: jobs and factories will return to our country, we will overeat our national industrial basis.

Trump said for decades that prices are an effective way to rebuild America’s manufacturing base by protecting it from unfair foreign competition. Although some factories may be able to increase production in current facilities, more substantial efforts are taking time. And so that business leaders applaim the trigger on the “reshaping” of their production lines and investment in new American factories, they will want to know that the rules of the game are relatively stable.

The pricing movements of the president and the president who move in last week are however intrinsically unstable. For the moment, it is difficult to predict where the final tariff levels will land and which industries will receive the largest protections. It could be car manufacturers and steel producers today, and high -tech electronic companies tomorrow.

The point to remember: when prices are applied and apparently deleted according to the president, it is much more likely that businesses in the United States and abroad will reduce themselves and wait for dust to settle before making great commitments.

Watch: why the American markets skyrocket after break from Trump prices

3) Facing China

What Trump said: I have great respect for President XI of China, great respect for China, but they enjoyed us.

After Trump's price on Face on Wednesday, several managers of the White House, including the secretary of the Treasury, Bessent – quickly said that Trump's goal was to drop the hammer on the real villain, China.

“They are the greatest source of American trade problems,” said Bessent to journalists, “and in fact, they are the problem for the rest of the world.

If Trump wanted a testing battle with China, testing the tolerance of each party for economic and political pain, he obtained one even if the president and his collaborators suggested that they were looking for an outing ramp.

Trump said on Wednesday that he had blamed former American leaders, not China, for the current commercial dispute. The day before, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said that the president would be “incredibly graceful” if China reached out to conclude an agreement.

The point to remember: even if this confrontation is the one Trump wants, choosing a fight with the second economy of the world, with military power to correspond, is at huge risks. And along the way, America may have alienated the allies he most needed in such a confrontation.

4) Increase income

What Trump said: now is our turn to prosper, and in doing so, use billions of billions and billions of dollars to reduce our taxes and repay our national debt, and everything will happen very quickly.

During last year's presidential campaign, Trump regularly praised that his proposed prices would bring large sums in new income, that the United States could then use to shrink his budget deficit, finance tax reductions and pay new government programs.

One study from last year by the non -partisan tax foundation estimated that a universal price of 10% which is what Trump landed for at least the next 90 days would generate 2 TM $ of new income over the next 10 years.

To put this in context, the tax reductions of the congress recently included in its non -binding budgetary plan would cost around 5 billion dollars over the next 10 years, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

The point to remember: Trump wanted more pricing income, and if he sticks to his reference rates, as well as the additional direct debits on certain imports and the largest on China, he will obtain it at least until the Americans go to a more domestic production, when the price money could turn to a net.

5) Reduce prices for American consumers

What Trump said: In the end, greater production at home will mean stronger competition and prices lower than consumers. It will indeed be the golden age of America.

Analysts and experts offered a handbag, other explanations on the reasons why Trump made such an aggressive decision on the business last week. Did he try to reduce interest rates, or devalue the US dollar or bring the world to the table for a new global trade agreement? The President himself has not talked much about this kind of elaborate patterns.

One thing he has talked about tirelessly, however, is his desire to reduce costs for American consumers – and he has promised that his trade policy will help solve this problem. While energy prices have dropped in the week since Trump announced his pricing plan, this could be the result of fears that commercial wars can trigger a global recession.

The consensus among economists is that new prices will increase consumer prices, because prices are nailed to the price of imports and, ultimately, when there is less competition for products manufactured in the United States. Last year, the Tax Foundation estimated that a universal price of 10% would increase costs for American households on average by $ 1,253 during its first year. Economists also warn that low -income Americans will be the hardest.

The point to remember: an increase in prices is an arrow that moves in the wrong direction and represents an enormous potential responsibility for the political position of Trump and the future electoral prospects of his party.

