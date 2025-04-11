Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu: Modi bitter rivals to trusted allies

If there was a price for political gymnastics, Nitish Kumar would undoubtedly be online for a gold with Chandrababu Naidu in competition for a podium. To be solid opponents of Narendra Modi to faithful allies, the transformation of the two ministers into chief is almost finished. The way in which the Janata Dal (United) and the Telugu of the Am lined up behind the Waqf amendment bill in Parliament are only additional proof of the speed with which the dice have turned in the last ten months. To be able to call the shots in June 2024 after a verdict of the suspended parliament, Nitish and Naidu have now discreetly accepted the dominant position of the BJP.

The Nitish switch is undoubtedly the most graphic example of the undress of politics in the quest for personal survival. It was, after all, the chief minister of the Bihar who had raised the flag of the revolt against Narendra Modi when the latter was anointed for the first time as the face of the Prime Minister of the BJP in 2013.

Withdrawing from the NDA, the objective was to position itself as a secular bulwark against a “community” force, an apparently ideological and individual conflict that had simmered the high Gujarat riots. When Modi refused to wear a skull cap during a “ Sadbhavana Yatra '' in 2013, Nitish was not long in the country, must take everyone, you will sometimes have to wear a topi (CAP), sometimes a tilak (Vermillion marks on the forehead). It was the way of the chief minister of Bihar to define his version of “sweet” political secularism and contrast it with the Modé Hindutva muscular brand.

Twelve years later, it is obvious that the battle of contrasts has only one winner. The Nitish Kumar, which was supported as a number one challenger and the architect of an anti-BJP alliance “India” barely two years ago, is today a vassal in the Mod Durbar. His personal declining health – a dark reality that can no longer be hidden from the public look – has made it even more helpless to offer a semblance of Modi's mastodonte. His supporters can say that their leader remains attached to Muslim well-being, but this is increasingly appearing as a lip service paid to a constituency which was slowly marginalized by the political manual of the JD (U). For the BJP, Nitish Kumar is a useful mascot that is necessary to consolidate its wider base before the November Bihar elections. Publish the elections, new alignments and new leadership possibilities should emerge.

Chandrababu Naidu is a slightly more delicate case study. He presides over a state where the BJP is not a great actor, and he has administrative meaning and political experience to stay in power in Andhra Pradesh without depending on the munification of the BJP. And yet, it was the same leader who raged against Modi during the 2019 electoral campaign, even qualifying the Prime Minister of “terrorist”. Naidu's policy has always revolved around a transactional relationship with the center: it was, after all, the accessory which held the government of the united front and the NDA led by Vajpayee in a previous era of the coalition. Now, as a chief minister, he has concluded a similar “agreement” with the center: looking for a maximum financial advantage for a short of andhra pradesh while holding firmly with the center on controversial legislation.

In a sense, Nitish and Naidu have made political survival an art form, that where an appropriate elasticity in the approach ensures longevity in power. Their political choices place a disturbing questioning point on the fracture of a secular communal which supported contemporary policy and only makes the underlying hypocrisies of a political system where the conviction is replaced by convenience. Their selective points of view reaffirm political truism: “where you get out of it on a question depends on where you sit down”. In the process, secular constitutional values ​​have been regularly dug. Is Nitish Kumar “secular” when he stands with the India alliance and does he only become common when he goes to the BJP? Ditto the case with a naidu.

What remains for us are only different shades of opportunistic “secular” policy, which can all make peace with the communalists of all the colors if necessary. The Congress perfected the art of running with secular teles and hunting with the common dog, one day bowing in front of the Muslim communalists in the Shah Bano case, the next day, cozant until Hindutva Flag-Porteurs while opening the doors of the Babri Masjid. The socialists and the widest Janata Parivar, caused by a fierce anti-counter, also played at the foot of secular policy, aligning with the BJP when necessary to prevent the Congress. Regional parties such as the Trinamool Congress and the DMK have also aligned themselves with the governments led by the BJP in the past, if only to share power in the center. Only leftist parties called community policy without dismantling, but the left has shrunk in political non-all and can therefore barely challenge the dominant stories.

This leaves a BJP led by Modi in an apparently unassailable position. A party without a single Muslim deputy in the Lok Sabha can say that he is now a champion of the “reform” of Islamic practices, to end “the appeasement” and to stand by the interests of “poor” Muslims when everything he does is really in consolidation of a vision of the majority world Hindutva which examines all the other religions with a suspicion and often without appearance.

Those who could have questioned the supremacy of the BJP are either too weakened or too compromised now to set up a significant opposition. The supporters of Nitish and Naidu will affirm that their leaders have prompted to guarantee important amendments in the Waqf law which responded to the concerns of those who feared that the bill was carried out by the bulldozer, but the fundamental constitutional question of freedom of religion was seriously decreased by the new law. What remains are the broken pieces of a cracked secular mirror that perhaps both Nitish and Naidu need to take a look. The disfigured reflection can remind them how they arrived to become catalysts of discriminatory policy where they have once proud to be defenders in principle of the equality of all confessions.

Post-script: I was the first to interview Nitish Kumar when he left NDA in 2013. When I asked him why he had made the step, his instant response was: “I can't work with a 'tanashah'(dictator). “I wonder how the same Nitish Kumar would explain its pitiful situation today.

(Rajdeep Sardesai is a main journalist and author of 2024: the election that surprised India)

(The views expressed in this opinion article are those of the author)