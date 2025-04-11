Behind the prisoners, Hasto Kristiyanto firmly criticized Jokowi and invited to support the Prabowo government





The secretary general of Hasto Kristyanto of the Indonesian Democratic Party of struggle (PDIP) transmitted a firm message behind the prisoner of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). In the letter of opening read by politician Gunur Romli Pdip on Friday (4/4/2025), Hasto strongly criticized the legacy of the government of Joko Widodo president and invited everyone to support the president of Prabowo suffered from the President to face economic challenges. Economic difficulties are currently obliging the Government of Pak Prabowo to achieve efficiency. This is due to the poor state care carried out by Joko Widodo, said Hasto in his letter. The letter was read at a press conference after the opening of the fourth hearing of the alleged corruption case that trapped Hasto before the Jakarta Court of Corruption (Corruption Court). In the letter, Hasto also congratulated Eid Al -Fitr 1446 H and excuses physically and mentally to all Indonesians. In KPK detention, I always pray for the nation and the state, in particular for the struggle of values ​​of justice, humanity and independence so that each child of the nation is free to speak, he wrote. Hasto tells of his daily life in detention as a form of reflection and spiritual strengthening. He claimed that fasting for 36 hours without eating and drinking, as well as exercise regularly, which caused his weight to 6 kilograms. Life is increasingly perfected by triggering the spirit of combat, spiritual sports and sports. In detention, there is a crystallization of values ​​and enthusiasm. Never afraid to fight for justice, humanity and independence, he said. He also stressed the importance of the rule of law in the treatment of national problems. Without a simple law, there is no prosperity. Leaving injustice is equivalent to killing the future, Hasto said in his statement. Gunur Romli, who read the letter, said that Hasto's message was a form of coherence in the political struggle of the PDIP in the fight against justice and the rights of the people. This letter is a reflection of the values ​​of the struggle that we continue to hold. What Mas Hasto said has shown that the mind continues to fight for the truth, even behind bars, Gunutur told the media. PDIP assessed that Hasto's detention had political content, in accordance with the story of the party which had often criticized the policies of the Jokowi era and raised the issue of legal inequalities. Hasto's call to strengthen national law and solidarity is now a burning subject in the public. The letter is considered an important signal in political dynamics towards a new period under the direction of Prabowo. (FAZ / IPG)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suarasurabaya.net/politik/2025/dari-balik-tahanan-hasto-kristiyanto-kritik-keras-jokowi-dan-ajak-dukung-pemerintahan-prabowo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos