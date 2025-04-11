Americans have seen the first prize for years – the White House





After today's inflation report has shown the first drop in consumer prices over the years, a decrease in energy prices and real hourly growth, one thing is clear: President Donald J. Trumps the economic order is delivered to Americans.

This is what they say:

The president of the Council of Economic Advisors, Stephen Miran,: This basic print in inflation, on an annual basis, has been the impression of the lowest basic inflation since March 2021, so that the president prevails over policies to maintain inflation remotely, which maintains inflation. Between this and what is happening with Trade America is back.

The economist EJ Antoni, Ph.D.: This is really remarkable: the average annual inflation rate of 09 to 21 years was 1.8%, then Biden led him to 8.6% for a year and a half, then he increased regularly by 3.1% for the rest of his mandate; But now Trump is on average only 1.0% -vable!

CNBCS Rick Santelli: We expected the exact opposite, these are definitely numbers!

CNNS Matt Egan: It was actually a decrease of 0.1%, this is the first time that we have seen it since Covid. In annual shift, the annual inflation rate was 2.4%. It was also better than expected and a 6 month old, moving in the right direction.

USA Today: Inflation was more than expected at a hollow of five months in March while the gasoline and prices of the car dropped and rent increases are more softened …

Axios: Inflation was notably cooler than expected in March: the overall consumer price index dropped as energy prices have dropped, while the basic measurement that excludes food and energy has increased slightly.

Bloomberg: Inflation is significantly lower than expected for last month, the CPI title falling from 0.1% thanks in part to a drop in petrol prices. None of the 67 Bloombergs survey forecasters had predicted a drop.

CNN: Inflation has slowed heavily in March, new data showed Thursday, stressing the strength and continuous resilience of the economy before the president won over aggressive commercial movements.

Associated Press: American inflation decreased last month while the cost of gas, airline tariffs and hotel rooms have dropped, a sign that prices growth was cooling while President Donald Trump increased his pricing threats.

The Wall Street Journal: Consumer prices have decreased the other in March for the first time in almost five years, a welcome development for inflation consumers

Breitbart: American consumer prices fell in March, pushed by a drop in the price of goods and defying the predictions that the president wins over prices would increase prices. It was the first drop in consumer prices in almost three years and only the second decrease since inflation accelerated under Joe Biden at the worst rates for decades.

The Washington Post: Inflation was considerably cooled in March in the middle of a drop in energy and transport prices, which gives consumers a little break

Daily: Trump's notches win while inflation is more than expected in March

NBC News: The pace of price increases for plane tickets, car insurance, used vehicles and leisure all were detained in March.

CBS News: Consumer prices growth has cooled in March while the White House prepared large -scale world prices, with a key inflation measure falling at its lowest level since March 2021 on a monthly basis, prices have in fact dropped by 0.1% in March, the first monthly decline in almost five years.

CNBC: Consumer prices inflation was more than expected in March while President Donald Trump was preparing to launch prices against American trade partners

Reuters: American consumer prices after the first drop in almost five years

Barrons: Inflation cools more than expected

