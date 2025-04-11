Two nations, a vision: the growing partnership in Indonesia and Turkey – University

Antriizing an invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan during his visit to Indonesia in February, President Prabowo Subaianto is on a state visit to Ankara this week.

During their last meeting in Jakarta, the Indonesian public warmly welcomed Erdoan, while Prabowo personally praised the Turkish president when he arrived at the airport and escorted him to the hotel, then sent him to the airport for his departure from Indonesia.

A cavalry unit of 75 people has been prepared and more than 5,000 students and other public members welcomed Erdoan along the road to Bogor Palace, where their meeting took place. The Turkish president said he had been deeply moved and had never known such a reception throughout his political career.

What is more important is the productive meeting between the two leaders.

They firmly agreed that Indonesia and Turkey had to inaugurate a new chapter of the strategic partnership. No less than 13 cooperation agreements in various fields, ranging from energy and industry to education and religious affairs, were agreed.

These areas of cooperation can continue to develop in other strategic sectors.

Adding to the warm and cordial relationship between them, the two presidents also exchanged unique memories symbolizing the important historical ties between their country.

President Prabowo presented an SS2-V4A2 assault rifle produced of 5.56 x 46 millimeters, known for its precise shooting precision, which presented a special engraving by the name of the Turkish president. In addition, Prabowo offered a Balinese Kris with a handful of silver wrapped in gold and decorated with ruby.

Kris is an ancient traditional weapon of the Indonesian people, symbolizing strength and love for all-powerful God.

Meanwhile, President Erdoan presented a white vase with pink floral ornaments and a piece of calligraphy. It contained a poem Expressing the prayers and gratitude of the javanese people to ottoman sultan abdulmecid khan and muhammad hasib pasha, the governor of the hejaz and sheikh of the holy land, for Ensting the Safety and Peace of the Holy Sites, as well as the well-being through a just governance of the Oummah (Muslim community).

Indeed, cultural relations could serve as a solid basis and a reminder between the two countries which share similar aspirations to provide prosperity to their peoples.

Having a very strong basis in bilateral relations, Indonesia and Turkey, as intermediate powers with a majority Muslim population, play a strategic role in pursuit of the promotion of the peace of peace, in particular with regard to the conflict in Palestine.

The position of Indonesia remains the same: it supports lasting peace for Palestine through a solution to two states and the realization of stability in the Middle East.

Although it does not participate in the extraordinary Arabic summit, Indonesia fully supports the commitment of the Cairo Declaration in March 2025 to rebuild the Gaza Strip, because it resonated during the ministerial meeting of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC). In addition, the government, as well as the Indonesian Council of Ulema (MUI) and the National Alms Agency (Baznas), is carrying out a campaign to raise 200 million US dollars in humanitarian aid for Palestine.

It should also be mentioned that there is certainly a large area to improve trade relations between Indonesia and Turkey, which complies with a previous agreement to increase the commercial balance to $ 10 billion.

The world has now changed in the direction of bilateralism, partly forced by geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China.

While bilateralism is used to help two countries repel the uncertainties and the consequences resulting from this rivalry, the world is simply too complex for two countries relating to the challenges that arise from international relations between nations. In addition, international relations are not only concerned with the United States and China.

In this context, Indonesia and Turkey have strong modalities to maintain the spirit of multilateralism in the current global landscape.

First, the two nations have a solid commitment to peaceful resolution, dialogue and inclusiveness, which positions them as natural defenders of international cooperation.

The two countries have been active and can actively exploit platforms such as the organization D-8 (eight in development) for economic cooperation and the OIC to defend collective action on the development agenda, promoting a feeling of solidarity and shared responsibility among developing countries.

In addition, the two nations have also endeavored in a coherent and continuous manner for the improvement of international institutions. As influential average powers, their voices have weight in discussions concerning the United Nations reform, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other multilateral organizations.

By forging closer strategic relationships with nations sharing the same ideas, Turkey and Indonesia can take momentum for changes that guarantee a more equitable distribution of power and an international system more sensitive to the needs of developing countries.

The active engagement of Indonesia and Turkey in initiatives like Mikta (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey, Australia) provides a platform to build a consensus and propose constructive reforms that strengthen the legitimacy and efficiency of multilateral institutions.

In a period of international relations which tends to lean towards bilateralism, Turkey and Indonesia, because the intermediate powers have a crucial role in the maintenance of the spirit of multilateralism to encourage cooperation between developing countries in the realization of shared development and other strategic interests.

The visit of President Prabowo in Türkiye this week could open the way to the continuation of these aspirations.

—

The writer is a spokesperson for foreign affairs to the Presidential Communication Office (PCO). This article was published for the first time in the Turkish newspaper Sabah Daily; Read the original article here.