The economic difficulties of the Prabowo government, due to Jokowi, were wrong to take care of the state





Jakarta, kompas.tv- The secretary general of PDI Perjuangan (PDII-P) Hasto Kristiento who was suspect in a case of corruption and was again held by the KPK insinuated the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi. Hasto said the economic difficulties that have occurred in the Prabowo Subaianto government were due to Jokowi. The declaration was made through the politician of PDII-P GUNTUR ROMLI who read an official letter from the Secretary General of PDI-P Hasto Kristiento. “Economic difficulties are currently obliging the administration of Pak Prabowo to carry out efficiency. Read too: sad! Western Java regional police by specifically specifying the patient's rapist patient suffers from sexual disorders, this is the impact Hasto also called on all the components of the nation to unite to overcome these challenges while highlighting the importance of the rule of law. “Without a simple law, there is no prosperity. Leaving injustice is equivalent to killing the future,” he said. In addition, Hasto also congratulated Idulfitri and excuses were born from the inhabitants of Indonesia. Hasto claimed to always pray for the nation and the state even if it was in detention. “Especially for the struggle of values ​​of justice, humanity and independence so that each child of the nation is free to speak,” said Hasto. Hasto then claimed to undergo a special fast for 36 hours without eating and drinking like a form of “mental body and body”, accompanied by a regular exercise. It caused her weight to be lost at 6 kilograms. Read also: Observe on the resident doctor of the patient's rape: Evil, should be punished as severe as possible “Life is increasingly refined by triggering the spirit of fighting, spiritual sports and sports. In detention, there is a crystallization of values ​​and enthusiasm. Never being afraid of fighting for justice, humanity and independence,” he said. Gunur Romli added Hasto's message behind KPK prisoners reminded the public the complexity of the legal and economic challenges inherited from the previous management period. “The call to strengthen the rule of law and national solidarity is a compression point which should be able to stimulate the collective conscience of the country,” said Gunutur. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rovnnfk4FMK

