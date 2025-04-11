



After the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, the 2011 Tweet of PM Modi struck UPA on the accused resurfaces 26/11 and became viral on social networks.

A former Tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 2011 became viral after the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in terrorist attacks of 26/11. Social media users widely disseminated the post, in which Modi had criticized the government of the UPA then following a decision of the American court to identify Rana from participation in attacks. In the tweet, Modi had written: “The United States declaring Tahawwur Rana Innocent in Mumbai's attack disgraced the sovereignty of India and it is a major foreign policy setback.” The tweet resurfaced has sparked a wave of online reactions, many Internet users applauding a long -standing request. One user commented: “Another promise filled today”. Rana extradited the authorization of the American Supreme Court Rana, a Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin and partner close to David Coleman Headley, was extradited to India after the United States Supreme Court rejected his appeal. He was transported by plane to Delhi Thursday evening by a multi-aging team led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Friday, the 64 -year -old man was produced in court of Delhis Patiala's house and placed in complaints at 18 days. The agency said to the court that Ranas' interrogation was crucial to discover the broader conspiracy behind the 2008 attacks and cited email and evidence involving Pakistani nationals Ilyas Cashmiri and Abdur Rehman. Rana's role in plot 26/11 under surveillance Rana is accused of having plotted with Headley and agents from Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let) and Harkat-Ul-Jihada Islami (Huji) to orchestrate the siege of three days of Mumbai who made 166 people who died and more than 230 injured. He would have helped Headley to planning and logistics during the attacking phase of attacks. Tight security as the court hearing held Strong security was deployed in the premises of the court during the production of Ranas at the end of the evening. The media and the public were limited to enter, citing security reasons. Rana, who initially lacked legal representation, was then assigned to a lawyer by the Delhi Legal Services Authority. Extradition marks an important step in the efforts of the India to bring justice to all the conspirators of the attacks of 26/11, almost 16 years after the devastating terrorist strike. Read also |Tahawwur Rana, terrorist attack of Mumbai accused, sent to the guard of Nia 18 days | What we know so far

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/modi-2011-tweet-tahawwur-rana-extradition-26-11-mumbai-terror-attacks-nia-us-supreme-court-2025-04-11-984983

