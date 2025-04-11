Donald Trump laughs from China to reduce Hollywood films





Donald Trump laughs at China's decision to reduce the number of American films that it allows to play in the country. The China Film Administration confirmed the reduction of April 10 after the reports surfaced one day earlier. A few hours later, Trump was questioned at a press conference on the decision.

“I think I heard of worst things,” replied Trump, laughing and striking a smile while the journalists room also gleams.

The announcement of China that this reduces the importation of American films came following the last cycle of Trump prices. The president announced a 90 -day break for several countries but increased the prices on Chinese products to 125%. Reprisals in China are 84%.

“The bad action of the American government to abuse prices on China will inevitably further reduce the favorability of the domestic public towards American films,” the China Film Administration said in a response statement. “We will follow the rules of the market, will respect the choice of the public and moderately reduce the number of imported American films.”

Hollywood is currently sitting at the top of Chinese box office paintings thanks to the successful success of “A Minecraft Movie”, which made its debut with a huge 313 million dollars during its world opening weekend. “Minecraft” was the first American film which managed to dethrone the animated film of China “Ne Zha 2”, which was a success in the country with 2.11 billion dollars in 10 weeks.

The way in which the moderate reduction in American films in China will take shape remains to be seen. Marvel's summer tent “Thunderbolts *” had to cut out in Imax, for example, but it is necessary to determine if this plan is now upset. Other summer films hoping for IMAX screens include “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” and “Superman”.

A spokesperson for the IMAX told Variety: “We are delighted that China Film Administration has clarified its position on imports of American and very confident films – given our decades of business and solid relations in the country – that the robust slate of Imax in China, which includes a Hollywood, Chinese and international year, will not be more important on the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2025/film/news/donald-trump-laughs-china-hollywood-movies-1236366364/

