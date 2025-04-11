Politics
The chief of the Chinese party, President Xi Jinping to make a state visit to Vietnam
Xi Jinping, Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President of China. Photo by AFP
The secretary general of the Chinese Communist Party and President Xi Jinping will visit the State in Vietnam from April 14 to 15.
The visit will be made at the invitation of the Secretary General of the Vietnam Party to Lam and the President of the State, Luong Cuong, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Coming less than a year after a state visit to China by the leader of the Vietnam Lam party, it will be the fourth state visit to XI in Vietnam as chief of the Chinese party and president.
China was the first nation to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam on January 18, 1950. In 2008, the two countries raised their bilateral links to a complete strategic partnership.
During the Xi State visit to Vietnam in December 2023, the two nations described six key areas of cooperation intended to further strengthen their complete strategic partnership and to promote the development of a strategic community for shared future. These cooperative priorities include improving political trust, deepening defense and safety of security, expanding substantial cooperation, fortification of social ties, improving multilateral coordination and effective management and resolution of all bilateral differences.
China has systematically maintained its position as the largest trading partner in Vietnam and the second largest export market worldwide. Vietnam remains a most important business partner in China within the Anase region and ranks like its fifth largest trading partner worldwide.
In 2024, the volume of bilateral trade reached a historic summit of $ 205.2 billion, according to the General Department of Customs of Vietnam. The same year, China was the sixth foreign investor in Vietnam, with 4,922 active investment projects and registered total capital amounting to $ 29.55 billion.
The number of Vietnamese students pursuing studies in China reached a record figure of almost 23,000 in 2024, which represents a double increase compared to 2019.
