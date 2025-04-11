Pan: Megawati and Prabowo Meeting PDIP Signal support the government





Jakarta, Nusabali – The vice -president of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Eddy Soeparno assessed that the meeting between the president of the PDIP Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI and the President PRABOWO SUBSIANTO has become a signal for PDIP to support the government. Despite this, he considered that PDIP would be the same position as the Nasdem party which currently supports the government, but does not place its executives in the government office. Pan, he said, in Jakarta on Thursday (10/4), also had a similar position at the start of the second period of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. “The form of support was also carried out by Pan before, when he supports Mr. Jokowi and at the end of the first period and the start of his second period,” said Eddy. However, according to him, Pan only placed his executives in the government position of the second period of the 7th president Joko Widodo, when the president of Pan, Zulkifli Hasan, was appointed Minister of the Trade. For this reason, he considered that the meeting of the two national personalities was a form of support from Megawati with PDIP for jointly with the government to develop Indonesia on the shoulder. According to him, the phenomenon of the meeting of the two political figures who was previously opposed were not an irregularity, but it was a norm that took place in Indonesia. “Because this support does not mean that it must be included in the cabinet, but supports various policies that can also be carried out through policies in the parliament,” he said. Previously, the president of the daily party of the Gerindra party, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, confirmed the meeting of President Prabowo Suubianto and Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI at the Megawati residence, Jalan Teuku Umar, Jakarta, Monday (7/4). According to him, the meeting took place to stay in touch after the Ma eid al -Fitr 1446 Hijri / 2025. He said the meeting lasted about 1.5 hours from around 8:30 p.m. WIB. “The meeting of last night was a family meeting, intimacy and warmth, so that it did not think that time was going long last night and that many were discussed by these two figures,” Dasco told Parliament complex, Jakarta, Tuesday (8/4).

