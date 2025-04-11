PM Modi Atrite in Varanasi for the 50th time as MP. Complete route and list of inaugurations





Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Varanasi today, April 11. Modify the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects 3,880 crores in Varanasi. It will also be for a public meeting. This is the 50th visit from Modi to Varanasi, his parliamentary district since he became Prime Minister in 2014. Also read | Rajnath Singh to attend the Russian victory day parade on May 9 After Varanasi, Modi will go to Madhya Pradesh. Around 3:15 p.m., Modi will offer prayers to the Guru Ji Mahara temple to Isagarh, Madhya Pradesh. Around 4:15 p.m., he will participate in a public program in Anandpur Dham and will be addressed on occasion. PM Modis Complete itinerary in Varanasi PM Modi A landed at Varanasi Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport around 10 a.m. Immediately after landing, Modi received a detailed briefing from the police commissioner, the Division Commissioner and the Varanasi district magistrate concerning the recent criminal rape incident in the city, the Ani, the news agency, said. Modi asked them to take the most strict possible measures against the culprits and to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Modify the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects 3,880 crores in Varanasi its Lok Sabha headquarters since 2014. Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various road projects in the region, a statement said. Also read | Great success of Modi Govt: Amit Shah on Tahawwur Rana Extradition He will lay the foundation stone for a road bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, overflights in Bhikharipur and Manduadih Crossings of the City and a lower road tunnel on NH-31 at Varanasi International Airport 980 Core. Modi will inaugurate two 400 kV transmission stations and 220 kV and associated transmission lines of the Jaunpur, Chandauli and Ghazipur division of Varanasi 1,045 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of a 220 kV transmission sub-station in Chaukaghat, Varanasi, a transmission of 132 kV transmission in Ghazipur and the increase in the electricity distribution system of the city of Varanasi 775 crore. The Prime Minister will inaugurate a transit hostel on the police line and the barracks of the Pac Ramnagar campus, to improve safety personnel installations. He will also throw the basic stone of new administrative buildings in various police stations and a residential inn in the police line. Also read | Indigo flight to Destiny Modi will inaugurate projects, including a Polytechnic Government College in Pindra, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government College in Village Barki, 356 rural libraries and 100 Anganwadi centers. He will also throw the basic stone for the renovation of 77 buildings from primary schools under the Smart City mission and the construction of a new building for the Kasturba Gandhi school in Cholapur, Varanasi. The Prime Minister will lay the basic stone for a synthetic hockey grass with spotlights and spectators at Uday Pratap College and a mini stadium in Shivpur. Modi will also inaugurate the redevelopment of Samne Ghat and Shastri Ghat in Ganga River, 130 bodies of drinking water under the Jal Jeevan mission which is worth 345 crore, improvement of six municipal districts of Varanasi and landscaping and sculpture installations on various Varanasi sites. Also read | 90 -hour work week's debate: Ashwini Vahnaw does not say any substitute for hard work PM will also throw the foundation stone for Msme Unity Mall for craftsmen, the development of the Nagar transport program infrastructure in Mohansarai, 1 MW solar central to WTP Bhelupur, community rooms in 40 grams of panchayats and embellishment of various parks in Varanasi. The Prime Minister will also transmit Ayushman Vay Vandana cards for the first people for people over 70 years old. He will present certificates of geographic indication (GI) to various local articles and products, including tabla, painting, Thandai, Tiranga Barfi among others. He will also be transferred 105 Bonus crores to Uttar Pradesh milk suppliers associated with Banas Dairy. Madhya Pradesh agenda Prime Minister Modi will visit Anandpur Dham by Isagarh Tehsil in the Ashoknagar district in Madhya Pradesh. He will make prayers at the Guru Ji Maharaj temple. Anandpur Dham has been established for spiritual and philanthropic purposes. Extending 315 hectares, it houses a modern Gaushala (COWSHED) with more than 500 cows and directs agricultural activities under the campus of Shri Anandpur Trust. The trust operates a charity hospital in the village of Sukhpur, Schools in Sukhpur and Anandpur and various Centers of Satsang across the country.

