



Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more The conservative veteran politician Michael Gove would be ready to receive a list of honors of resignation from Rishi Sunaks. Mr. Gove, who resigned as a deputy in the last general elections, is part of a small group of former ministers and allies of the last Prime Minister who would be online for honors. The list – which could be published on Friday – should include seven or eight names, in accordance with the number published by Boris Johnson and Theresa May. Michael Gove resigned as a deputy in the last general elections ( AP Archives )) Mr. Gove, who has held several cabinet positions during his political career, notably the Secretary of Education, Environment and Housing, has never held one of the Uks three major state offices but was a very influential figure in successive conservative governments. He also presented himself for party leadership in 2016, developed a leadership offer from Boris Johnsons and triggering a longtime gap between the pair. Mr. Gove continued to serve in Mr. Johnsons' cabinet, but was dismissed in the last hours of his mandate after calling for resigning. According to the Financial timeFormer Scottish secretary Alister Jack and former Whip -in -Chief Simon Hart, supporters of Sunak – are likely to appear on the list. It is a well -established tradition for the outgoing prime ministers to peers and other gongs to the key allies after their departure. Mr. Sunak has already awarded honors to a number of close aids, including a peerage for his former chief of staff Liam Booth-Smith and a chivalry for Dow Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, who was given in a separate dissolution list to mark the end of the last parliament after the general elections. Meanwhile, Liz Truss triggered the indignation with her list of resignation honors, distributing peers after only 49 days in power, which ended after causing a collapse in the markets after his mini-dubbing. Mr. Sunak had faced requests to block the honors document given the nature of the short term of his post as Prime Minister, criticism marking the list shamelessly. While the Labor Party has promised to lower the number of peers in the House of Lords, Sir Keir Starmer has distributed a certain number of peers since he became Prime Minister – notably in Sue Gray, his former chief of staff – and several former Labor deputies who left Parliament in the last elections. The Lord House has around 800 non -elected members, compared to the capped number of 650 deputies. The Office Cabinet refused to comment. Michael Gove was contacted to comment.

