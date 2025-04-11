Indonesia wants to participate in the development of Turkish Fighter “Kaan”





The president announced that Indonesia and Turkey have also agreed to establish a joint defense company, but has retained more information on the company. JAKARTA / ANKARA (Antara) – President PRABOWO SUBIANTO informed his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of the Vive de l'Indonesia to participate in the joint development of the fifth generation hunter “Kaan”, produced by the Turkish aerospace industries (TAI). Prabowo expressed this aspiration in his joint declaration with Erdogan after their bilateral meeting at the presidential palace in Ankara, Türkiye on Thursday. “Indonesia wants to participate in the development of the development of an fighter and submarine of” Kaan “with Turkish industry,” said the Indonesian president without disclosing the details of the underwater project. The president announced that Indonesia and Turkey have also agreed to establish a joint defense company, but has retained more information on the company. The TF (Turkish fighter) “Kaan” is a fifth generation fighter plane developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries since 2010 and is the first native hunting plane in the country. His young and second flights were completed in 2024. The Turkish jet should soon come into production, with deliveries to the Turkish Air Force expected by 2028 or 2029. Meanwhile, Prabowo said he and Erdogan had agreed to extend access to the market and eliminate trade barriers for bilateral trade. The two leaders also asked their ministers to finish negotiations for the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) as a precursor of the Indonesia-Turkey Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The Indonesian president visits Turkey during the second stage of his Middle East tour after visiting the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, April 9. His visit to Türkiye made Erdogan's visit to Indonesia in February. After finishing his agenda in Türkiye, in particular by attending the Diplomacy Forum Antalya, Prabowo will go to Cairo, Egypt on Friday, followed visits to Qatar and Jordan. Related news: Prabowo highlights the historical links between Indonesia, Turkiye Related news: visit from Prabowo to Turkiye to strengthen bilateral relations: PCO Translator: Genta Tenri / Galih P, Nabil Ihsan

Publisher: Arie Nova

