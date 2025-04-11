Analysis of Bos PPI on the opportunity to lead to Megawati-Sby-Jokowi





Jakarta –

The Director of Indonesian Political Parameters (PPI) Adi Prayitno mentioned the meeting between the president of the PDIP Megawati Soekarnoputri With the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) was difficult. In fact, he said that until the day of judgment, even the meeting between the three would not be made.

“I believe that this meeting, it seems that even if the end is difficult to make,” said Adi Prayitno when he was contacted Thursday (4/4/2025).

Adi explained that Megawati with Sby had a bad relationship, even since Sby as minister in the government of Gusdur-Megawati. Megawati, Adi said, also had a bad relationship with Jokowi after the 2024 presidential election.

Scroll to continue with content

“In this context, I then hawn Yaqin that gathering these three characters is indeed dark as possible as dark.

ADI said that President Prabowo Sub -iento had initiated a meeting between the three, including on the grinding anniversary in Sentul until the launch and between the State Palace some time ago. However, the third meeting has not been made so far.

“If you want to be honest, in fact Sby and Mr. Jokowi are only a slope, just flat relationship, there is never a moment that can then prove how, for example Sby or Jokowi, can meet the initiative of the two, there is not. If you meet Sby with Mr. Jokowi, it is because of mediation or because of Prabowo Subsianto,” he said.

“What does that mean, even the public does not see that there is a confrontation and political hostility between Sby and Mr. Jokowi, but the two also have a meeting between the two parties which is then considered to be friendship and friendship,” he added.

Although Megawati, Sby and Jokowi have often said that there were no problems with each other, but Adi said that the door to communication between the three had been closely closed. Therefore, the meeting between them will be difficult.

“It is not a question of ego in my opinion, but indeed the door to communicate and stay in contact seems to have been locked like that, even castered,” he explained.

But Andi saw the hot relationship between Megawati, Sby and Jokowi not transmitted to his children. He mentioned when the moments of the children of the President of the Republic of Indonesia had gathered at Ragowo Hediprasetyo Djojohadikusumo or Didit Hediprasetyo.

“It seems that they have no problem with each other. It means that the barriers of political conflicts and conflicts only occur in their parents,” he concluded.

The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) previously appreciated the meeting of President Prabowo suffered with the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia and the President of the PDIP Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI. PSI has evaluated a positive meeting in order to maintain cohesion to deal with the problems of the nation.

“Very positive. The meeting of national personalities is always good and useful. We need conviviality and cohesion to overcome national problems,” said (9/4), the PSI PSSi vice-president on Wednesday.

Andy pushed Megawati's meeting with other leaders such as the 6th President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to him, if the meeting of the nation between the nation occurs, the national political atmosphere will be more conducive.

“If the meeting with Pak Sby and Mr. Jokowi happened, it would certainly make the atmosphere better and conducive. The community needs an example of the leaders of the nation,” said Andy.

Discover the video “Prabowo-Megawati Meet, PKB: blessings of political dynamics in the future”:

(WNV / IDN)