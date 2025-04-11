How Trump changed his mind on prices | US News





The “Liberation Day” has just given way to the capitulation day.

US President Donald Trump withdrew on a series of severe rates targeting friends and enemies in a daring attempt to redo the world economic order on Wednesday.

The announcement of Trump in early afternoon followed a painful week in which republican legislators and confidants warned it in private that prices could destroy the economy.

His own collaborators had discreetly raised alarms on the financial markets before suspending a pricing diet which he had revealed with a week earlier in a garden roser ceremony.

Last rates: Beijing fights in Trump

The stock market increased immediately after the days of fine losses, which forced older Americans who caused their savings to 401 (K) to rethink their retirement plans.

Before Mr. Trump's announcement, some of his advisers had been almost panicked about the bond markets, said a senior administration official in Sky News, the US network NBC News.

Interest rates on the bonds of the treasury to 10 years had increased, contrary to what is happening normally when equity prices drop and investors seek the safety of treasury bills.

The unusual dynamics meant that in the same time as prices could increase prices, people pay more to buy houses or repay credit card debt due to higher interest rates. Companies looking to develop would pay more for new loans.

Two of Mr. Trump's most senior advisers, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lunick, presented a united front on Wednesday, exhorting him to suspend prices in the light of the bond market, said the administration manager.

In an article on social networks, Trump announced a 90 -day break he said that he would use to negotiate agreements with dozens of countries that have expressed the opening up to the review of the commercial terms that he supports to exploit American companies and workers.

An exception is China. Trump increased the country's largest geopolitical rival price to 125%, part of a climbing in tit-for-tat in an evolving trade war.

Trump canceled the course a week after his appearance in Rose Garden and unveiled his plan to bring jobs to the United States. As a result, a graph showing the new high prices with which the countries would face, Mr. Trump proclaimed: “My American compatriots, it is the day of the Liberation”.

It turned out to be short -lived. The markets have plunged in forecasting increased commercial wars, destroying billions of dollars in wealth.

Read more: Donald Trump finally flashed what China could then do while Trump's pricing war increases

The Democrats seized the question, seeking to undermine a source of the popular call of Mr. Trump: the point of view which can be trusted to direct the economy of the country.

“The crash of the Donald Trump market sprayed $ 104,000 from the average retirement account,” the head of the Senate of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said on the Senate soil on Wednesday, a few hours before the president's inversion.

The episode exposed the rifts to the team of senior advisers from Mr. Trump when the White House had trouble offering a clear and coherent argument over the duration of the prices.

While Mr. Bessent seemed open to negotiations, Peter Navarro, a main sales advisor, seemed to take a harder posture.

Elon Musk, the billionaire Tesla, managing director who advised Trump on government workforce, called Navarro “a dumber that a brick bag”, while Mr. Navarro described Mr. Musk as someone who is only a “car assessor, in many cases”.

But the drama of a week also highlighted the danger of a process of elaboration of policies which is often linked to the wishes and whims of a man: Donald Trump.

Asked about the dust between Mr. Musk and Mr. Navarro, Republican senator Lindsey Graham, a golf partner of Mr. Trump, said: “I don't think it's important. The only one who counts is Trump.”

Markets tend to promote predictability, as is deciding business leaders where to build new factories. However, when Mr. Trump establishes a course, there are necessarily detours.

One of his friends who spoke to him in recent days said that Mr. Trump has given no sign that he was about to “quickly retreat on this genre”.

Trump believes that other countries are negotiating unjustly and consider prices as a tool to make the United States more competitive, the person said.

“It is very confident that it will work for him,” added the person, speaking under the cover of anonymity.

And yet, with regard to Wednesday's announcement, Trump and his collaborators also heard legislators from the GOP and external allies urging an alternative path.

One was Larry Kudlow, who is organizing a program on Fox Business Network and was a main economic advisor in Mr. Trump's first term.

Mr. Kudlow told NBC News that he had had “current” talks with friends in the western wing of the need to negotiate with other countries before the United States slaps them of prices that stand for perpetuity.

Describing Mr. Trump's movement on Wednesday as “fabulous”, Mr. Kudlow added: “The agreement is the best thing to do. During the last 48 hours, Trump has passed from non-negotiation to negotiation.

“It is very clear that Bessent is now the point man on trade. Very clear.”

Anxious GOP legislators have also weighed.

Graham said that he had spoken at length about Trump on Tuesday evening and told him that he had heard car manufacturers who were worried about how the prices would affect their business. BMW exploits a factory in the original state of Mr. Graham and is one of the companies to whom he said he had spoken.

Senator John Kennedy, a republican legislator who was also in contact with the administration, said on Tuesday that he had planned to have lunch with Mr. Bessent. On Wednesday, he told NBC News that he was also talking to the White House.

Mr. Kennedy compared Mr. Trump to the “Pit-Bull who caught the car”. Now, he said, the question becomes: “What are you going to do with the car?”

After more losses on the market this week, and with the assembly of republican pressure on Capitol Hill, Trump began to have doubts.

During his first mandate, he often considered the ups and downs of the stock market as a kind of bulletin on his presidency, celebrating his increase. The slowdown had drew his attention.

“People became a little uncomfortable,” he said on Wednesday during an event with the Nascar race champions.

“In the past few days”, he started considering taking a break more seriously on the additional rates, he told journalists later during the day during an appearance at the Oval Office.

A perspective that intrigued it was personally negotiated new trade agreements with countries that seek to get out of the prices, said the senior administration.

He had decided. Sitting with Mr. Bessent and Mr. Lunick, he designed the note announcing the postponement of 90 days and the end, for the moment, the greatest economic crisis of his young presidency.

“We wrote it of our hearts, right?” Trump said. “It was written as something that, I think, was very positive for the world and for us, and we do not want to injure countries that do not need to be injured, and they all want to negotiate.”

The day closed with the industrial average of Dow Jones up almost 8%, erase some – but not all – losses from the “post -liberation day”.

As disorderly as everything may have seemed, his administration insisted that everything takes place as planned.

“You have looked at the greatest economic master's strategy of an American president in history,” said Stephen Miller on Wednesday afternoon.

