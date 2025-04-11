PM Modi is looking for an update on Varanasi Gangrape at the airport, orders the strictest action | Latest news from India





Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was informed of the alleged gang therapy of a 19 -year -old woman in his parliamentary district Varanasi, where he arrived to launch development projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was informed of the recent gangrapy in Varanasi of the police commissioner, the division commissioner and the city district magistrate. (Ani) “Immediately after landing in Varanasi, the Prime Minister was informed by the police commissioner, the division commissioner and the district magistrate on the” recent criminal rape incident in the city, “said a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government. “He asked them to take the most strict possible measures against the culprits and to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said. Varanasi Incident gangrape At least nine people have been arrested and sent to judicial custody as part of the 19 -year -old student’s gangrapy. According to the victim's father, she left the house to visit her friend on March 29. She came into contact with boys after that, and 3-4 days have passed. We were all worried and fear the judgment, we tried to find it ourselves, but in vain. We approached the police on April 3. It was found on April 4 by the police. She was in poor condition. After treatment, when she became normal, she told the whole incident, Ani quoted the daughter's father. According to the police, she was attracted and taken and raped for several days. The victim allegedly alleged that 23 people had raped her over a period of 7 days. The police are still looking for the other accused. She was intoxicated several times by many people and was raped. The involvement of so many men indicates that it was a planned attempt. My daughter studied trade in her inter and planned to continue sports. She is 19 years old. I do not know or recognize any accused, said the victim's father. “Yogi Adityanath is known to manage with tactful such cases. I ask him to do us justice. I do not require that the accused is hanged, but the punishment should be so serious that people reflect twice before raising anyone,” he added / The accused was brought before the court, there were 9 accused in total. All were sent to judicial custody. A total of 23 people were accused in this area. 11 people are not identified, said Alok Saurabh, a lawyer for one of the accused. (With Ani entries)

