“ A good time to buy it '': how Trump's point on social networks made money for investors who listened to





New York (AP) When Donald Trump offered financial advice on Wednesday morning, the actions hesitated between gains and losses.

But it was about to change.

This is the perfect time to buy !!! DJT, he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social at 9:37 a.m.

Less than four hours later, Trump announced a 90 -day break on almost all his prices. The shares have climbed on the news, closing 9.5% by the end of trading. The market, measured by the S&P 500, has recovered approximately 4 dollars, 70%, of the value it had lost during the four days of previous negotiations.

It was a premonitory call from the president. Maybe too premonitory.

He likes this, this control over the markets, but he would be better to pay attention, said that Trump Critical and former lawyer for the White House ethics, Richard Painter, noting that the securities law prohibits negotiating initiate information or helping others do it. The people who bought when they saw this position have made a lot of money.

Senators express themselves

Democratic senators call for the investigation.

Has anyone bought or sold actions and took advantage of the publication costs? Said Democratic Senator Adam Schiff in an article on the Bluesky platform. Democratic senator Chris Murphy du Connecticut on X, an initiate scandal is being prepared.

A key question is: Trump was already considering the price break when he made this post?

In the past few days, I thought of that, said Trump himself when he asked his decision yesterday when he arrived, but then added to the confusion, declaring fairly early this morning.

Asked for clarification on the calendar in an email at the White House later, a spokesperson did not respond directly but defended Trumps Post as part of his work.

It is the responsibility of the President of the United States to reassure the markets and the Americans about their economic security in the face of the fear of the non-stop media, wrote the White House spokesman Kush Desai.

Trump Media Shares

Another curiosity of the publication was the signaling of Trumps with its initials.

DJT is also the Trump Media and Technology Group's stock market symbol, the parent company of the social media platform for Truth Social Presidents.

It is not clear if Trump said to buy actions in general, or the Trump media in particular. The White House was requested, but did not approach this either. Trump includes the DJT on his intermittent articles, usually to emphasize that he has personally written the message.

The ambiguity of what Trump meant did not prevent people from paying money in this stock.

Trump Media closed 22.67%, amounting twice as much as the larger market, an astonishing performance of a company that lost $ 400 million last year and which is apparently not affected by the question of whether the prices would be imposed or interrupted.

Trumps 53% of participation in the company, now in a trust controlled by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., increased by $ 415 million during the day.

Trump Media was beaten, although only two hundred percentage points, by another choice of administration Trump Elon Musks Tesla.

Last month, Trump held an extraordinary press conference outside the White House renting the company and its cars. This was followed by an appearance of Fox TV by its commercial secretary urging viewers to buy the stock.

Teslas Surge Wednesday added $ 20 billion to the fortunes of musks.

Kathleen Clark, government law expert at the Washington University School of Law, said that Trumps' post in other administrations would have been the subject of an investigation, but it is unlikely to trigger a reaction, except for more social viewers of truth.

He sent the message he can effectively and with impunity manipulate the market, she said, as in: Monitor this space for future stock tips.

