Jokowi on the development of the Esemka factory: it is a private sector





RI 7th President Joko Widodo. MTVN / Triawati

Solo: The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the development of the Esemka factory in Boyolali, Java Central, was the field of the private sector. Jokowi inaugurated the Esemka factory in September 2019. “Yes, he (the factory) is already in the private sector. The period we have followed. As president, we have opened, but the problem of production, marketing problems, sold and not sold must be the business business,” he told Solo, Friday, April 11, 2025. He considered that if the factory continued to produce, it would absorb labor and offer job opportunities. However, he said, business competition is not easy. “But once again, competition in the business world is not easy, it is not easier to compete in the automotive world. Many have proven marks from Europe in the United States, many of us are closed. And also other countries that I cannot call,” he said. Jokowi admitted that he had become his duty as mayor of Solo at the time encouraging the work of professional schoolchildren. According to him, this was done to exercise his function as leader of the government. “But after that, whether someone wants to invest there or not is another problem. We also encourage investors who want to invest in it, but investing in the automotive sector is not easy,” he said. Jokowi added, a lot was a consideration for investors to invest. Among other things, competitive prices for services in all workshops and others. “Very complex, not only the fact, but must also be able to market. So and it is a private matter. Government affairs encourage all the products produced by the children of the country. We encourage investors, some want to invest in it,” he explained.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrotvnews.com/read/KRXCdgy3-jokowi-soal-perkembangan-pabrik-esemka-itu-sektor-swasta

